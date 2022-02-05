The true story of Nicole Kidman

(continues after ad)

Nicole Kidman’s artistic career begins in her country of origin, but success comes when she is chosen as a partner by Tom Cruise, whom she will marry soon after, thus starting the story of the rich and happy couple. Despite her undisputed talent, for years she has been forced into the shadow of a famous husband – she is Celebre and her perfidious phrase of her when they broke up: “Now I can put my heels back on”

Nicole Mary Kidman was born on June 20, 1967 in Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii, where her parents – of Australian nationality – had temporarily moved, and therefore has dual citizenship. Her mother, Janelle Ann Glenny, is a teacher who also collaborated on the books of her husband, Antony Kidman, a well-known biochemist and clinical psychologist, author of numerous scientific projects. After a few years the Kidman family returned to Australia and settled in Longueville, a small village near Sidney, where Nicole spent her adolescence and where she discovered a great passion for dance, which she will have to give up due to the excessive height of she. But the appeal of the stage is great and so she participates in all the school plays and enrolls in a mime school, to learn how to make the most of her body and her expressiveness.

(continues after ad)

(continues after ad)

Thirty Hollywood stars making their debut: can you recognize them? – LOOK

In the spotlight

At 14 he made his debut in a film for TV and at 17 he was in the program “Five Mile Creek”, Produced by Disney, which takes her five days a week for seven months: hard work that helps her overcome her inhibitions in front of the cameras. In the following years she starred in several films for Australian TV until, as happens in her fairy tales, an American film agent notices her and opens the doors to success. Her turning point in her career came in 1989 with the thriller film “10 am: flat calm“, But it was in 1990 that he achieved international success thanks to the action film”Days of thunder”Directed by Tony Scott, on the set of which she meets Tom Cruise, whom she will eventually marry.

“My first reaction to seeing Nic was one of shock,” recalls the actor. “I was totally taken.” Nicole’s reaction was a little different: “When I shook Tom’s hand, I realized I was looking down on him. It was terribly embarrassing to find that I was a few inches taller than him. ‘

It is 1991 and Nicole, in great demand, first shoots “Billy Bathgate”, alongside Dustin Hoffman, then the costume film “Rebellious hearts”, Again with Tom Cruise. Two years later she, already fairly famous, she enrolls in the famous Actors Studio in New York, after which she feels more tempered, stronger and ready to play new and increasingly difficult roles.

She plays commercial films, costume and action films, then in 1996, she and Tom are chosen by Stanley Kubrick as the protagonists of his latest masterpiece. In “Eyes wide shut“They are a couple tormented by erotic anxieties and betrayal, while in reality they appear happy and serene, but the crisis is just around the corner.

Kidman is increasingly on the crest of the wave, she is not only beautiful and talented, but also gifted with remarkable intelligence and good taste and she demonstrates this in the choice of films she shoots. But 2001 arrives and she and Tom announce their divorce, after about ten years of marriage. Determined and determined It is not known exactly who first wanted the separation, but she remembers Nicole’s wicked joke, after her divorce: “Now I can put my heels back on.”

In 2002 she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Leading Role, for “Moulin Rouge“, And the year after the Oscar for the film”The Hours”, In which is an extraordinary Virginia Woolf, the famous writer. On June 25, 2006 she remarried in Australia with the New Zealander Keith Urban, singer and country musician.

With Hugh Jackman he is the protagonist of the blockbuster “Australia”, Directed once again by compatriot Baz Luhrmann. In 2014 he is the “Swan of Monaco” in the biographical film entitled to Grace Kelly. Her last years see her among the protagonists of Sofia Coppola’s film “The deception“And in the role of Queen Atlanna in the film”Aquaman”, Up to the very recent“ About the Ricardos ”, for Amazon Prime, and“ The Northman ”.

Nicole Kidman is a practical, down-to-earth woman with strong ideas, regardless of whether they are right or wrong. To put it bluntly, she is an orderly, organized, systematic and controlled creature, who works with method and decision to solve problems, without ever giving up on the first difficulties. She has always tried to build her career on a solid foundation of professionalism, rather than looking for ways to “get rich quick”. Thank you, superb, intriguing, very successful Nicole.

First Third for Vera Chronicle