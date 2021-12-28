The true story of Snow White / Su Italia 1 the film with Miranda Richardson

The true story of Snow White, a film from Italy 1, is a reinterpretation of the tale of the Brothers Grimm

The true story of Snow White airs on Italy 1 today, 28 December 2021, starting from 2.30 pm. It is a reinterpretation of the tale of the Brothers Grimm seen through the eyes of the evil Queen Elspeth, the Evil Queen, a role entrusted by the production to Miranda Richardson, twice Oscar nominated and several BAFTAs.

At his side too Vera Farmiga, excellent cast performer among which we remember ‘The Departed – Good and evil, directed by Martin Scorse alongside Jack Nicholson and Leonardo DiCaprio, or in’ Up in the Air ‘with George Cloney, film which led to her nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars.

The true story of Snow White, the plot of the film: the desire of an heir

And now let’s move on to plot de The true story of Snow White. The King and Queen John and Josephine long to have an heir, and it was born the dream of their life: Snow White, an adorable little girl who brings so much love into their Kingdom. All goes well for a while until the death of the Queen and the subsequent marriage of the monarch with the evil Elspeth, witch sister of the Grantor of dreams, a figure that the King met on a frozen lake, mourning the death of his wife and the period of hardship in which he found himself. The King with his tears woke up the spirit of the Lake, the Grantor who asked him to express three wishes: the first was to have milk for the baby, the second to have a new kingdom, the third to give Snow White a mother. and a wife for him, who will be the wicked witch sister Elspeth, the source of all the problems of the fairest of the realm.

