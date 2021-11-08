the true story of Steven Spielberg’s film

Here is the true story from which Steven Spielberg’s 2016 Academy Award-winning film Bridge of Spies is based.

The bridge of spies is a film of Steven Spielberg which was released in cinemas in 2015 and has been able to conquer both audiences and critics (and the various awards received by the film, including an Academy Award, are proof of this). The film is a thriller set in the Cold War years and the plot centers around an exchange of prisoners between the United States and the Soviet Union. But few know that the film is based on real events. So let’s see what is the real story behind the film.

The bridge of spies: the true story

The bridge of spies tells the story of Rudol’f Abel, a Soviet spy who the June 21, 1957 he was arrested in the United States for the hollow nickel case, as he was called.

Investigations began in 1953 when Jimmy Bozart, a fourteen year old of New York who sold a newspaper, was paid with a nickel (or a 5 cents coin) that immediately seemed strange to him, too light. When he dropped it the coin opened in two: inside it was hollow and contained a microfilm with a series of numbers.

Jimmy Bozart tells about it to a friend of his who was the daughter of a policewoman: so the investigations started which had a turning point in May 1957 when Reino Hayhanen, a KGB agent, decided to desert and report to the American embassy in Paris

Thanks to the collaboration of eino Hayhanen, the American secret services managed to decipher the message and reach the spy Rudol’f Abel. Sentenced to 30 years in prison, Abel was exchanged in 1962 for the CIA pilot Francis Gary Powers, who had been arrested by the Soviet Union.

Bridge of Spies: the cast of the film

Steven Spielberg for his The bridge of spies he could count on actors such as Tom Hanks, as CIA agent James Donovan, and Mark Rylance, who also won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for the role of Rudol’f Abel.