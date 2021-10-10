the true story of the (false) monster created and killed by the Nazis- Corriere.it

from Elena Theban

Bruno Lüdke suffered from a cognitive delay, for this he confessed dozens of crimes and was tortured to death. Now Mario Adorf, who played him 64 years ago, has rehabilitated his memory

In January 1943, as Allied bombs wreak havoc on Germany, Frieda Rösner, a 51-year-old widow, is found lifeless in the woods of Köpenick, a village that has now become a district of Berlin where she had gone to look for wood to warm herself. Someone strangled her with her scarf and raped her, probably after death. The purse and money have also disappeared. The commissioner in charge of investigating the case, Heinrich Franz, 34,

soon comes to spot a suspect: Bruno Lüdke, a 35-year-old of the area that often wanders through those woods. It is the beginning of the most sensational case in German criminal history. Lüdke immediately begins to confess: first the murder of the widow Rösner. Then other crimes. Very many crimes: 84 murders in all, committed since 1924, some also in Thuringia and in the Hamburg area. He will go down in history as Germany’s worst serial killer. Under the Nazis the acts of the investigation were secreted, but re-emerged after the war.

Many years later .. The weekly wrote about it in 1950 Spiegel, then in 1956 a very popular periodical, the Münchener Illustrierte. In 1957 his story becomes a film, Nachts, wenn der Teufel kam (“At night, when the devil came)”, which introduces “the serial killer” Lüdke to all Germans. And he makes famous the actor, then unknown, who plays him: Mario Adorf, now ninety-one. On August 28, 64 years after that film premiered, Adorf went to Köpenick, at 32 Grüne Trift where Lüdke grew up, and together with the President of the German Republic Frank-Walter Steinmeier laid a stumbling block in his honor. A striking gesture to redress an equally striking wrong. Because Lüdke has never killed anyone. Instead, he was the victim of the worst serial killers in history: the Nazi ideologues of race purity.

The life of the “serial killer” Born in 1908, the fourth of six children of a family that ran a laundry in Köpenick, Lüdke is considered harmless by everyone in the neighborhood. Children make fun of him and call him “Bruno the fool.” He has cognitive retardation due to a fall he suffered as a child. For this he left school at 14 and works as a coachman in the family business: he carries with his cart the baskets full of sheets from the laundry and helps out as a gardener. Then comes Nazism with its conception of race. And everything changes. In 1938 he was accused of having committed petty thefts. “My son isn’t mentally right. He went to an auxiliary school and does only rough work for me »defends him, his mother, also a widow, summoned by the police. Lüdke is released on the basis of article 51, which among other things protects people who are incapable of understanding and wanting due to mental retardation from being imputable. Prison is spared, but the consequences are far worse. Because under the Nazis the «Law for the prevention of hereditary diseases» was in force.

The Nazi police consider him an example of an "unworthy life", not a person. A file is opened before the "Tribunal for hereditary health", the body that controls Nazi eugenics. Lüdke is tested for intelligence and it is concluded that he has "an animal expression" and "a noticeable inhibition of thought". The court sentenced him to forced sterilization. It is performed in 1940.

The alleged confession Three years later Commissioner Franz accuses him of the murder of Frieda Rösner, whom Lüdke knows superficially. Franz wins his trust and leads him to confess other murders: 53 are attributed to him only in Berlin. Another 31 in the rest of Germany. Lüdke still thinks he cannot be prosecuted under Article 51. Indeed, he is convinced that pleading guilty will save his life, because it will prevent him from being sent to war. It is not so. The Nazis consider him the perfect example of the “born criminal” that must be cleaned up so that he does not “pollute” the “race”. Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels in a letter to the head of the SS and police Heinrich Himmler writes “that the bestial mass murderer and butcher of women Bruno Lüdke … should at least atone for his heinous crimes with a death fraught with suffering” and should therefore be “burned alive or quartered.”

The first truth comes out in the cell Yet already at the time someone had doubts. Like Commissioner Gottfried Faulhaber, who in Hamburg investigates the murder of a prostitute killed in July 1940, Henrietta Kujer, one of the cases confessed by the young Berliner. Faulhaber is furious because Commissioner Franz has prevented him from participating in Lüdke’s interrogations and so he is taken to the Gestapo cell where Lüdke spends the night after he is taken to the crime scene in Hamburg. The commissioner passes himself off as an inmate and talks to Lüdke, who tells him that he has never been to that city before and that he has not killed Kujer. Faulhaber writes this in his report. But Third Reich Director of Criminal Investigation Arthur Nebe hushes his objections. However, he decides not to send Lüdke to trial: there is the risk that, faced with the prospect of a conviction, he will withdraw his supposed “confessions”. And the evidence is too weak. The records of the investigations are kept under secret. He is even interested in police chief Heinrich Himmler, who sends him away from Berlin, to the newly formed Central Institute of Criminal Medicine of the Security Police in Vienna. There Lüdke is tortured for months.

The doubts of the criminologist Blaauw Officially they are “medical experiments” to examine the inheritance of its supposed criminal character: he is forced to drink pure alcohol, he is thought to be hit with poisoned ammunition, his spinal cord is punctured, his head is even cast to “portray the evil.” He died on April 8, 1944, in the hands of his tormentors, probably in a “negative pressure chamber”, from which all the air was removed until he was suffocated. The atrocious death that the Nazis had promised him. The first to question his guilt, in the 1990s, is a Dutch criminologist, Jan Blaauw: Lüdke’s confessions are too detailed and accurate to be the result of the memory of a man with cognitive problems. Then a German historian from the University of Siegen, Susanne Regener, begins to study the case after seeing the plaster mask and photos taken of Lüdke by the Nazis in the Berlin crime museum. And about him he writes a four-handed book with Axel Dossmann, Making a criminal.

Key role of the actor Among the documents of the investigation is found the testimony of a former colleague of Lüdke who at the time had been used to prove his “antisocial” character. The witness reports that Lüdke has always complained about the Führer, and that “he did not rail against the Jews. He kept them in honor. ‘ “They are my friends, because they always gave me tips when I was still hanging out with my father and even after” confirms Lüdke when asked about the “accusations”. Three years ago the actor Mario Adorf read the book on the case. He understands that Lüdke is innocent and that he has to do something. “The discovery of the truth triggered a deeply felt awareness of my responsibility in me,” he says now. “My representation has suddenly become questionable. After all, this is not a character from a fictional film, but a real human being, a real person on whom I have imposed the reputation of the worst mass murderer in German criminal history. ‘ He tries to have the film retired, even to convince Steven Spielberg to make another one. Eventually he meets the German president and persuades him to rehabilitate the memory of an innocent. Steinmeier supports him. Now to remember the atrocious persecution Lüdke suffered, there is a stumbling block. It says “murdered”, not murderer.