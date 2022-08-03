The true story of the festival! Woodstock 2022?

Discover the true story of Woodstock 99 told by the Netflix documentary! Will there be a Woodstock 2022?

Woodstock 99 Anthology Chaos is available on Netflix! For those who wish to know the true story of woodstock 99, read on! Before the Fyre Festival, there was Woodstock 99, a music festival so disastrous that it has been dubbed “the day music died”.

This three-day disaster is now the subject of a brand new documentary series from Netflix, Woodstock ’99 in which journalists, festival-goers and even the creator of Woodstock, Michael Lang, explain how the festival went so wrong. To find out what Michael Lang is today, read this.

From the scorching heat to the lack of water, to the sexist attitude cultivated by American cinema and television in the late 90s, many factors led to Woodstock 99 ends in violence, sexual assault and fire but what exactly happened and why?

Here’s everything you need to know about the true story who is behind the documentary Netflix: Woodstock’99 and what happened at the New York festival.

What is the Woodstock Festival?

Woodstock, which was officially known as the Woodstock Music and Art Fair, was a music festival held in New York City. Emblematic cultural event, Woodstock began in 1969 and was billed by its founders as “Three Days of Peace and Music”.

Held on a 600-acre dairy farm in Bethel, New York, the festival has become a cultural phenomenon. In its first year, it hosted nearly 500,000 people, while artists such as Santana and Jimi Hendrix performed.

With many musicians denouncing the Vietnam War, the Woodstock original became famous for the anti-war sentiment of most participants and was a defining moment in the wave of anti-establishment opinion across the United States in the 1960s.

Woodstock was held again in 1994 and 1999, where it was held in upstate New York, but faced many challenges due to instances of violence, heat waves and departures of fire.

The true story of Woodstock 99

Temperatures have risen, as has the aggressiveness of the festival lineup. When Limp Bizkit took the stage on Saturday night, cheered on by lead singer Fred Durst, part of the audience started ripping wooden panels off the walls during their song Break Things. During their concert, Durst said, “It’s time to let it go, because there are no fucking rules out there.” To find out what Fred Durst is today, read this.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers followed Limp Bizkit, and a cool idea from anti-gun violence organization PAX, who asked everyone to light the candles they handed out during the song Under The Bridge. , rather added to the terrible situation. The candles were used to light bonfires and empty bottles were ignited. After the concert, the crowd was told not to panic, but there was a “little problem”: one of the audio towers had been set on fire and was burnt down.

As the wild atmosphere continued, things got even more dangerous. ATMs were knocked over and broken into, merchandise stalls were looted and robbed, the site was destroyed and many items were set on fire.

According to Billboard, there were “five rapes and numerous instances of sexual harassment and assault” over the weekend, and as reported by MTV, two women were allegedly gang-raped in the crowd during the sets of Limp Bizkit and Korn. One festival-goer, David DeRosia, collapsed in the crowd at the Metallica concert and later died, possibly from “hyperthermia, probably secondary to heat stroke”.

Will there be a Woodstock 2022 festival?

There will probably be no Woodstock 2022, nor in the future. At the end of the documentary Woodstock 99, made by HBO in 2021, the late Michael Lang – who organized the original festival as well as those who followed it – are asked if he thinks there will be another Woodstock, given the carnage that has occurred at the turn of the millennium. He replied that at his age he had learned not to exclude anything, but that was not for tomorrow.

Michael Lang even tried to organize a festival for the fiftieth anniversary in 2019, which was ultimately canceled. It was first cut from three to one day, financial and legal difficulties emerged early on, and many headliners including Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z, Santana, and Dead & Company, among others, canceled their appearances. due to the chaotic production process.