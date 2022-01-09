the true story of the film about the life of Jane Austen

With protagonists Anne Hathaway And James McAvoy, Becoming Jane – The portrait of a woman against is a biopic released in theaters in 2007 and directed by Julian Jarrold. The tale focuses on the early years of Jane Austen – the famous British writer, symbol of neoclassical fiction, capable of giving us novels such as Reason and sentiment, Pride and Prejudice And Persuasion – and above all on his relationship with the Irish politician and judge Thomas Langlois Lefroy.

The true story of Becoming Jane – The portrait of a woman against

As mentioned, Becoming Jane is based on the life of Jane Austen, but the film cleverly intertwines real and non-real events. The writer and Thomas Langlois Lefroy first met during the Christmas period of 1975. At the time, they were both in their 20s. Lefroy, on hiatus from his law studies at Lincoln’s Inn in London, decided to visit his uncles in Hampshire. Jane Austen’s only sister, Cassandra, was engaged to a young shepherd who, in January 1796, sailed to the West Indies. While Cassandra was with her fiance’s family, Austen wrote her two letters describing her encounters with Tom Lefroy, including dancing and stimulating conversations.

In the letter dated January 14, 1976, the writer revealed an upcoming party at the home of Lefroy’s uncle. “I look forward with great impatience, as I expect to receive an offer from my friend later in the evening. Tell Mary that I give her Mr. Heartley and all his estate for her exclusive use and benefit in the future, as I intend to limit myself in the future to Mr. Tom Lefroy, for whom I don’t care sixp“Were his words. The next day he wrote: “The day has finally come when I will have to flirt with Tom Lefroy for the last time, and when you receive this letter it will be all over. My tears flow as I write“. Shortly thereafter Lefroy returned to London and resumed his law firm, supported by his great uncle Benjamin Langlois.

Seven months after Lefroy left Hampshire, Jane Austen and her brothers Edward and Frank stopped in London on their way to Kent. The three stayed for one night at Benjamin Langlois’ home. There is no evidence that the writer saw Tom Lefroy or that the latter was in London in those days. Two years later, in November 1798, Tom Lefroy again visited his uncle and aunt in Hampshire, but made no visit to the Austen household. In 1797, Lefroy became engaged to Mary Paul, the sister of a college friend of his, and in 1799 they were married. One of their daughters was given the name Jane, probably in honor of Mary’s mother Jane Paul. Lefroy practiced his legal profession in Dublin and eventually became Lord Chief Justice of Ireland.

