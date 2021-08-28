the true story of the film with Hugh Jackman, when scandals and politics merged together

The story of the first political scandal involving Senator Gary Hart, an aspiring Democratic candidate for the 1988 Presidential, is told in The Front Runner starring Hugh Jackman.

There was a time when tabloid and political newspapers traveled parallel roads. So, by definition, they never crossed paths.

In the second half of the 20th century American politicians have been above the moral law. They lived on a planet populated only by male figures in command posts with women relegated to service roles, often in the broadest sense of the term. Drivers, bodyguards, assistants and even journalists respected the positions of power and guaranteed a certain discretion if the politician on duty had embarrassed himself. That glass too much in the after-press conference, the chatter not related to a public figure or the ambiguous situations with the secretaries during the commitments away, were neither photographed nor told and lay in the consciences of the bystanders.

Politicians were the people who ran the country, who ruled, who had the greatest responsibilities of anyone else and if they wanted to have fun in their free time, a network of silence protected their every vice. The moral plan had no national relevance and the judgment against them was expressed for everything concerning the activities within the walls of the office and in the chair they occupied, whether progressive or conservative. What they did when they weren’t at home or at work was not a state affair. Until it became in 1987 when it was the aspiring Democratic candidate for the presidency of the United States who paid the price Gary Hart.

The film The Front Runner – The Vice of Power with Hugh Jackman tells the true story when the paths of gossip and politics crossed for the first time.

The Front Runner: the pact of trust between media and politicians broke in 1987

Directed by Jason Reitman, the director of Juno, Between the clouds and the next Ghostbusters: Legacy, the story of The Front Runner it is taken from the journalist’s book Matt Bai according to which the media were wrong in the late 1980s to spread the opinion, confirmed according to the Miami Herald by an extramarital affair, that Gary Hart was a womanizer.

Today 84 years old Gary Hart he graduated in law and then worked on the Senator’s staff George McGovern who became the Democratic candidate for the US Presidency, but was defeated in 1972 by Richard Nixon to the second term. Elected to the United States Senate in 1975 with the votes of his supporters in Colorado, Hart he devoted himself full-time to politics, cultivating the ambition of one day occupying the chair of the Oval Office in the White House. The opportunity presented itself first in 1984, unsuccessfully because the Democratic electorate preferred it Walter Mondale who had previously been Vice President of Jimmy Carter, and subsequently in view of the presidential elections of 1988.

At that point the name of Hart it had gained popularity for some years and was considered the front runner among the aspiring Democratic candidates. An anonymous phone call, however, was the seed that generated his political downfall.

The Miami Herald editors were contacted in April 1987 by someone claiming that the 51-year-old Gary Hart secretly dated a young friend. The informant had also provided essential details: her name was Rice woman, a former model who worked in a pharmaceutical company, and the next meeting would take place in a few days. A couple of reporters and a photographer stalked the woman even as she flew to Washington DC to go, as planned, to the Senator’s home.

The story of the alleged adultery was published a couple of days later, just as the New York Times went to print with an interview in which Hart he denied every rumor about his reputation as a womanizer and invited reporters to follow him to see how boring his life was. That double publication sparked an uproar and the private life of Hart he began to hold his own whenever his name appeared in the title of a piece.

It did not take long to decide to suspend his political campaign which he attempted to resume a few months later without success.

Telling historical facts and criticizing his own working environment, the film’s author and co-writer Matt Bai he argues that if journalists had not trampled on established practice at the time, the political landscape would be different today. His analysis does not intend to enter into the merits of the male chauvinist environment that prevailed in the corridors of government buildings or other professional sectors (and which has only recently begun to change face), nor does it want to judge the personal choices of a man with a public role.

Bai he is convinced that at that moment in 1987 the media disintegrated the relationship of trust that bound them to the representatives of the state, putting an end to the informal relations between the parties, and from that moment on compromising the editorial quality of the political pages. Basically, second Bai, a president like Bill Clinton he would not be remembered today mainly for his fling and there would be no president like Donald Trump.

On the other hand, esteemed American journalists like Tom Rosenstiel, for nine years director of the American Press Institute, are against his vision and define it as extremely superficial, considering that the relationship of trust between journalists and politicians travels in parallel with the culture of male power, which has remained impunity for too long.

Below the The Front Runner trailer – The Vice of Power.