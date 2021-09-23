The true story of the Moulin Rouge diamond necklace

On September 28, 2001, the sequins of madamoiselle were scattered on cinemas all over the world Satine – Nicole Kidman, the protagonist of the unhappy love story with Christian – Ewan McGregor in movie Moulin Rouge! by Baz Luhrmann, destined to become a cult. When Satine first appears on screen and sings Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend, the Duke of Monroth, her beau, who wants her in exchange for funding the theater, takes mental note of the information and later in the film gives her a splendid diamond necklace. That jewel that appears in the scene somehow became the third protagonist of the story when it was discovered that it was not a piece of stage costume jewelery, but an authentic and precious necklace made with 1,308 diamonds for a total weight of 134 carats. , and with a 2.5-carat sapphire clasp, for a total value of approximately one million dollars. An extreme act of realism by the director Baz Luhrmann who with his films also tries to promote everything that comes from his Australia. In fact, the intricate necklace was designed by the Australian designer Stefano Canturi, although of evident Italian origins, who to create what is still the most precious of jewels ever designed for a film, using 100-year-old processing techniques, took four months.

Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor in a scene from the film Getty Images

The Brand Director of the jewelry Patricia Canturi says that Stefano Canturi worked a lot on the design after having done research and studied the opulent tastes of the late 1800s in which the film is set, and in which the goldsmiths often, to satisfy the nouveau riche, they were inspired by the style of sovereigns known for displaying luxury, such as Louis XVI. In fact, the necklace looks like an imitation of openwork lace that accentuates Kidman’s long swan neck and snowy complexion, whose costumes in the film are different from the classically more cheap ones worn by other theater artists. The making also required rehearsals on the actress as a couture dress, first to create a wire model and then to transpose it into 18-karat white gold. The largest diamonds used are 5 carat emerald cut diamonds while the Sri Lankan blue sapphire on the clasp is 2.5 carat cabochon cut. When finished, the necklace weighed just over 400 grams. The first part of the film seems to want to prepare for the entry on the scene of this extraordinary jewel which is then revealed in a disturbing scene, when the character of Nicole Kidman, Satine, accepts decides to spend the night with the Duke, who tries to buy some. love with that gift. But she realizes she is truly in love with Ewan McGregor’s character, Christian, and when she rejects the Duke he tries to possess her by force, before she is saved. Anyone who has seen the film knows how the story ends. But what happened to the series once filming was over? The film was a great success, it also won an Oscar for best costumes and the necklace acquired for this an added value due to its history. In October of the same year Canturi decided to auction the necklace, which in the meantime had been “baptized” The Satine Necklace, at Christie’s auction house in New York. It was expected to well exceed $ 900,000 in bids. But the necklace was never put up for sale. A few hours before she was introduced by the batter, Stefano Canturi went to Christie’s and said he loved her too much to part with her, and took her away. Today it is part of his private collection, and will never leave from there.

Getty Images

