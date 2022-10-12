The true story that inspired the David O. Russell movie

This is the strange true story that inspired the movie Amsterdam, starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and Robert De Niro.

Discovering that a movie is based on a true story it’s always a surprise, especially if the movie is like ‘amsterdam‘. In his most recent project, the director David O Russell warns that much of what is presented on the screen it really happened. But how true is this? What part of the tape starring Christian bale, margot robbie Y John David Washington happened in reality? The answer involves a stranger plot to overthrow the president American, secret societies and a war veteran who was ridiculed to exhaustion.

What is the movie Amsterdam about?

Set in the thirties, ‘amsterdam‘ continues the story of «Burt Berendson» (Christian Bale) and «Harold Woodman» (John David Washington), two war veterans who find themselves involved in a series of murders what could have been caused by a mysterious secret organization.

Trying to clear their names –and avoid going to jail–, the one-eyed doctor and the African-American lawyer embark on a atypical investigation that will lead them to meet again «Valerie» (Margot Robbie), a nurse with whom they lived an idyllic moment in amsterdam after the First World War.

With time against them, the trio must join forces and surround themselves with a diverse group of characters – including a couple of detectives with little patience (Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola), a wealthy couple (Rami Malek and Anya Taylor-Joy) and an esteemed retired general (Robert De Niro) – to uncover the truth and prevent the secret organization from fulfilling its mission.

Is the movie Amsterdam based on a true story?

Surprisingly, ‘Amsterdam’ is based on a true story. As explained in the third act of the film, the inspiration behind the film is a complaint made by elder Smedley Butler to the United States Congress in 1993.

Butler, a retired general who was widely popular among World War I veterans, noted that a secret entity with authoritarian overtones formed by the American industrial and financial elite had proposed to him to orchestrate a military coup for overthrow then-president Franklin D. Roosevelt, and establish a military government in the United States. This would be similar to the one that began to gain strength in Italy with Benito Mussolini and in Germany with Adolf Hitler.

In his presentation before the Investigative Committee of the United States Congress, the military man pointed out that figures such as Robert Clark – heir to the company Singer– Y William Doyle –commander of the veterans organization known as American Legion– were behind the coup plan. He also pointed out that the financier Gerald MacGuire He had taken it upon himself to look for him and offer him an attractive amount of money in exchange for joining the project.

What happened to Smedley Butler?

After speaking publicly about the alleged intentions of certain American potentates, Butler was highly criticized. He was even accused of having invented the story to call the public’s attention to the constant confrontations that World War I veterans they had with the US government before the default on payments that corresponded to them according to the World War Adjusted Compensation Actfrom 1924.

In an editorial published in November 1934, the prestigious newspaper New York Times said that what Butler revealed – the ‘Business Plot’, as they called it in the media – was a “gigantic hoax”. They questioned why opponents of New Deal would approach a figure so close to Roosevelt and point out that the general had not been able to present evidence about the alleged plan. Months later, Butler’s accusations were dismissed and the military man lost much of his credibility.

Two years after his complaint, Smedley Butler returned to the public scene with a speech in which he indicated that Wall Street businessmen promoted wars and used the Armed Forces of the United States for your benefit.

“I have the feeling that I have acted all this time as a highly qualified bandit in the service of big Wall Street companies and their bankers. In a word, I have been a gang member in the service of capitalism,” Butler said.

The text, known as the speech ‘War is a Racket‘ (War is a swindle), was the “swan song” of a career that involved offer his life for the country and try to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands. Five years later, in 1940, the general died at the Naval Hospital in Philadelphia, a victim of cancer.

