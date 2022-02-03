The true story that inspired the film with Denzel Washington

ROME – One of Robert Zemeckis’ best but least cited films? Flight, released in 2012, and starring a great Denzel Washington. The actor, in the film, played Captain Whip who, despite the decidedly high BAC, managed to rescue almost all the passengers on SouthJet flight 227 to Atlanta. An imaginary flight, it must be said, even if the film in question was partly inspired by a true (and tragic) story, as explained by screenwriter John Gatins shortly after the release of the film. Yes, because Whip Whitaker’s maneuver might seem a bit far-fetched, but it’s actually loosely inspired by what happened to Alaska Airlines Flight 261, which crashed in the Pacific Ocean en route to San Francisco in 2000.

As in the film, the pilot Ted Thompson turned the plane upside down to try to slow down its descent, and therefore glide, as a problem was found with the stabilizers. According to the black box records cited in the official accident report, one crew member stated: “At least upside down we are flying”. Phrase many similar to the one we hear in Flight. Unfortunately, unlike in Zemeckis’ film, the heroic efforts of Thompson and co-pilot First Officer Bill Tansky were not enough to stop the plane from crashing into the Pacific, resulting in the death of all 88 people. on board.

It will then be discovered that the cause of the accident and crash was a worn jack, found in the debris. The jack, for the uninitiated, is used to raise and lower the air brakes placed on the wings and must be periodically lubricated. Not only that, there were also other factors that caused the crash, including a stabilization system that did not include a control system in case there was a failure in the main system. Unlike what we see in Flight the heroism of the pilots was never in doubt, so much so that they were awarded the gold medal for heroism aftermath by the Airline Pilots Association. A tragedy, that of Alaska Airlines 261, which is still painfully remembered today.