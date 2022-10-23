The true story that inspired the movie Vows of Love

Rachel McAdams Y channing tatum They were the actors who were in charge of giving life to the protagonists of Vows of love, a story that revolves around a married couple who suffers a serious car accident that, as a consequence, causes the wife to lose all the memories of her husband.

It may seem like a movie, but the reality is that it is based on the true story of Kim and Krickitt Carpenterthe couple whose marriage was sorely tested by Krickitt’s brain injury and amnesia.

Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum star in Vows of Love.

The real stars of The Vow

Kim and Krickitt met in 1992 when he phoned to order some baseball jackets for his team, only to find a voice on the other end that made him fall in love. The conversation flowed and they finally fell in love, and their love was so intense that a year later they ended up getting married without imagining what fate had in store for them.

Kim and Krickitt Carpenter on their wedding day.

Ten weeks after getting married, they were involved in a serious car accident that almost cost them their lives. Krickitt was the one who got hurt the most from this situation since she ended up in a coma for 21 days and suffered a severe brain injury. The same made he will not remember his last months of life and, consequently, that she did not recognize either her husband or the fact that they were married.

The two took on the challenge of starting from scratch to restore their marriage, something that was not easy because he continued to be madly in love with her, while she had no feelings for him. In fact, at some point she had come to confess that she never felt madly in love with her husband again, but that she learned to love him.

Over the years they managed to reconnect and that is how they decided to renew their vows. In 2000 they welcomed their first child and three years later their second daughter would arrive. In 2018, after 25 years of marriage, they finally decided to go their separate ways and announced her divorce after she found out he was cheating on her. Despite this, both maintain a beautiful memory of what they experienced together.