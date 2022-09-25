The true story told by the new Netflix docuseries

Some days ago Netflix premiere The Bling Rings rob Hollywood (The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist), a documentary miniseries that narrates what happened in 2009, when a group of Los Angeles teenagers broke into the homes of celebrities including Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton and Megan Fox to take jewelry, clothes and money. The young people ended up being arrested and sentenced to prison and these events caused a media furor.

In this three-part production directed by Miles Blayden Ryalltwo of those involved (Nick Prugo Y alexis neyers) tell their side of the story. If you are interested in knowing more about this event that shocked the media and the public, below we review the key facts that years later came to inspire the film The Bling Ring by Sofia Coppola.

Rachel Lee, Nick Prugo, Alexis Neiers, Diana Tamayo and Courtney Ames They are the five teenagers, at that time between 18 and 19 years old, who decided to break into the mansions of Hollywood celebrities to take clothes, jewelry and some money. Nicknamed The Bling Ring, these boys met at Indian Hills High School located in Agoura Hills, a Los Angeles suburb of well-off families.

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.

Prugo and Lee were the first to flirt with the idea of ​​the grand robbery after committing several thefts. (credit cards, valuables and even cars). In fact, Lee – who already had a record for robbing a cosmetics store – was identified as the leader of the group that, obsessed with Lohan, carried out the plan.

Fascinated by the lifestyle of celebrities such as Lohan, Hilton, Fox, among others, young people realized that raiding luxurious houses was not so difficult if they previously investigated the steps of these figures, which thanks to gossip sites and constant paparazzi photos, they were easy to follow. Just knowing that Hilton was out of town was enough for these guys to find his address, search the place and break in, even if they were lucky enough to have the door unlocked.

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.

The facilities to commit the act led the duo to expand the group and add more people. This is how Neiers joined, who was present the day the mansion of Orlando Bloom and became the most visible face of the band in the media. In fact, she was the protagonist of the confrontation with Nancy Jo Salesthe Vanity Fair reporter who wrote the famous article on Bling Rings titled “Suspects Were Wearing Louboutins,” which caught Coppola’s attention and prompted her to bring it to the big screen.

Aimes, another of those involved, is remembered for wearing a necklace that belonged to Lohan in court. The young woman was dating Jonathan Ajar, who was in charge of reselling some of the jewelry and accessories that were stolen from the houses. Tamayo was also part of the crimes and, according to Clarín, “because she was Colombian, the police threatened her with deportation if she did not cooperate.”