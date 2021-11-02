The Trump at the stadium do the tomahawk, a gesture considered racist – World

There is controversy in the US for a gesture, considered racist, by the Trumps during a baseball game in Georgia. The former presidential couple, Donald and Melania Trump, took part in the controversial gesture called “tomahawk chop” for the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the World Series over the weekend against the Houston Astros.

An arm gesture used by Braves fans that symbolically evokes the use of the infamous “tomhawk” – the battle ax – by an Indian warrior. But “tomahawk chop” is considered by many to be racist because it would denigrate the origins of Native Americans by comparing them to bloodthirsty savages.

A controversy that has lasted for years but that has not affected the tradition of the team’s supporters, which seems to resist changes even in the world of football itself, where the Washington Redskins and the Cleveland Indians have decided to change their name after the protests of the native communities .