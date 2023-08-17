The trust will benefit 20 poultry families who sacrificed all their chickens due to bird flu in Cochabamba

A BS 22 million trust fund approved by the national government in June will benefit 20 poultry families in Cochabamba, which had culled all their chickens at the farm due to bird flu.

“We are socializing and launching this trust which will benefit 20 families who have lost practically everything. They have killed all the chickens in their farm,” Álvaro Molinado, deputy minister of rural agricultural development, said on Thursday.

The authority explained that the BS 22 million trust was approved by the government to help poultry affected by bird flu in Cochabamba and to continue guaranteeing the production of eggs and chicken meat at fair prices for the Bolivian population.

“Now these families need the support of our central government as they have lost everything. Certainly, now this credit, this trust, is going to help them enough so that they can get back to production (food for the family basket) and continue to guarantee that way,” he said.

He recalled that, at the national level, Cochabamba was the only department affected by bird flu and emphasized that the Ministry of Rural Development and Lands managed to prevent the virus from affecting other regions of the country.

Trust loans, which have a term of eight years, carry an interest rate of 4.9%. Aspirants can start their processes to avail these from June onwards.

Ivan Carrion, president of the Departmental Association of Poultry Farmers, pointed out that 80% of those affected by bird flu in Cochabamba took bank loans and that the trust fund activated by the government will help compensate for the losses suffered by the sector.

He said, “It will benefit those poultry farmers to become active again who have been affected (…), with this financial assistance, which is a very easy loan, they will become active again and mainly they Will pay off the many loans he has taken.”

notes

On January 27 of this year, an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in a farm for providing birds (egging hens) in the municipality of Sacaba, Cochabamba Department.

In view of this, the Ministry of Rural Development and Lands (MDRIT) together with the National Service of Agricultural Health and Food Security (SENASAG) declared an animal health emergency in Bolivia and activated a plan that complies with international standards for control and eradication . Disease.

The disease caused the death of about 590,000 birds between slaughter and sacrifice, a low figure compared to other countries in the region such as Ecuador, where 1.3 million bird deaths were recorded.

The national government invested BS8.9 million to fight bird flu. The outbreak was brought under control in late March.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is an infectious disease that primarily affects birds and is caused by a virus of the Orthomyxoviridae family.

