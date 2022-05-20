The truth about Amber Heard’s replacement in the Aquaman sequel

Days ago, Amber Heard revealed that she is not entirely sure if she will appear in the final version of aquaman and the lost kingdom. The actress gives life to Princess Mera in the franchise of Aquamanwhich he played for the first time in the League of Justice by Zack Snyder. Then he repeated in the solo movie of the aquatic hero released in 2018.

In the midst of all the media scandal of recent years, Warner Bros. brought in Heard for the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Heard even shared pictures of her training for the role and the character’s look for the sequel.

Since last month, Heard has been in full trial for defamation with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Throughout the process, the actress has repeatedly referred to her role in Aquaman 2. In her statement, she revealed that the studio released her from her contract prior to filming the sequel, something she fought for so as not to be excluded from the film.

Amber Heard could be eliminated from Aquaman and the lost kingdom

He later confirmed that he does not know what will be your participation in the sequel, because the studio could remove his scenes in the final cut of the film. “I don’t know if I’ll be in the final cut or how long I’ll be. It was hard to stay in the movie,” Heard said on her way to the dais.

In recent days, a rumor has been circulating that Amber Heard could be replaced in the franchise. Speculation triggered a series of names that could be added to the sequel in the role of Mera, leaving Heard out for the future of DC Comics adaptations.

Related news

One of the names that circulated strongly is that of Emilia Clarke. British actress who played Daenerys Targaryen in game of Thrones, emerged as one of the names that could enter the franchise in the role of Mera. Clarke’s choice in that role has emerged as one of the fan favorite choices, especially since during her time in the epic HBO drama, the actress shared the screen with Momoa, who played Khal Drogo.

Other names that rose to the podium of possible replacements is Blake Lively. The name of the actress gossip-girl gained some popularity among fans who even chose to launch a petition for the studio to replace Heard with Lively.

Blake Lively and Emilia Clarke, the fan favorites for Aquaman

“After the libel trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and all the negative ‘energy’ around the latter, and given that Blake Lively is a very nice actress and human being,” the petition description reads. has exceeded 1500 signatures at the time this note was published.

In the last hours the name came into play Paris Hilton, another of the candidates to put herself in the shoes of the Princess of the Kingdom of Xebel. According to reports, said name comes from the hand of Juliette Lauren Fischer, executive producer of Warner Bros. Apparently, Fischer would have published in his Instagram stories that the studio wants Hilton for the role of Mera, but so far it has not been been able to verify the veracity of these statements.

In a pre-recorded statement, Jessica Kovacevic, Heard’s former manager, testified about Heard’s career before and after her split from Johnny Depp. The woman shares his belief that Warner Bros. wanted to replace Heard as Mera, due to the bad press related to the separation. She also claimed that the studio was considering replacing her due to her poor chemistry with Jason Momoa.

For now we will have to wait and see if Warner Bros. confirms what will happen with the participation of Amber Heard in Aquaman 2which will hit theaters on March 17, 2023.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!