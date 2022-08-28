The truth about Amber Heard’s sexuality

ads

When Amber Heard first publicly shared that she was bisexual, she didn’t think about the repercussions until she saw everyone else’s reactions. “I just answered honestly. I could tell by the look on this person’s face that it was a big deal. My poor publicist », the actor recalled the first time he spoke about his ex-girlfriend Tasya van Ree, by Vulture. “Then I realized the seriousness of what I had done and why so many people (studio executives, agents, advisors) didn’t want this to come before my name. I stuck to a label. I have never been defined by the person. I am with.”

While she previously came out as bisexual by admitting she liked both men and women, Heard later clarified that she doesn’t want to put a label on her sexuality. “I don’t identify with anything,” she explained in her 2017 Allure cover story. “I like who I like.” She also pointed out how labeling can be restrictive. “It’s limiting, that LGBTQ thing… It loses its effectiveness because of the nuanced nature of humanity… It’s so important to resist labels.”

And while she is aware that coming out could jeopardize her career, Heard is unapologetic, saying she will never change herself to be successful. “I don’t want to have to deny my sexuality to be me,” she told The Times.. “But I don’t want to have to be defined by that. I am fundamentally opposed to trying to edit myself to be palatable or popular. I don’t give a shit. I fight, but I shouldn’t have.” a.”