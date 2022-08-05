The truth about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship

ads

Before they were a couple, Ben Affleck shouted the praises of Jennifer Lopez in the pages of The Hollywood Reporter and Variety. But he wasn’t content with your ordinary promotional interview with the publications; instead, he paid around $20,000 to run ads praising Lopez, according to the Evening Standard. “You have shown kindness, devotion, diligence, humility, kindness of spirit, beauty in courage, great empathy, amazing talent, real balance and true grace,” read Affleck’s professional love letter to his co-star.

After they started dating, he told Vanity Fair he thought he was doing Lopez a favor by complimenting her in such a glowing way before “Gigli” hit theaters. “Jen had developed this reputation as a diva. … I wanted to be registered within the industry to counter that,” he explained.

For her part, Lopez used her art to describe how she felt, writing a love song titled “Dear Ben.” His lyrics include, “I don’t think they understand / Why I love at your command / From the words you speak / Our bodies meet so deeply.” Affleck also appeared in Lopez’s “Jenny From the Block” music video, which included visual references to the public’s obsession with Bennifer and Affleck’s affection for his sweetheart’s behind. ” [It was] a commentary on the mad attention of the tabloid paparazzi,” Affleck told Vanity Fair. “We were trying to say, ‘Look how silly! while keeping it fun and sexy. »