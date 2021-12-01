“The truth about Boga, what filters for Napoli! Scamacca is good, Henrique is doubtful ”- SOS Fanta

Tomorrow there is Napoli. On the eve, the Sassuolo coach Alessio Dionysus he talked about the players in doubt and about Scamacca: “I would like to see the same attention from San Siro. We talked yesterday with the team, we talked about attention, application, the defensive phase, the things we underlined because they weren’t always there. We are aware of this. Tomorrow we will have to show that we have grown from this point of view ”, he reports TMW.

MATHEUS HENRIQUE – “He has carved out space by elbowing and deserving it. I’m happy for him because he put in a great performance. He came out battered from the match and we have to evaluate him, to date I don’t know if he will train or if he will be able to do all the training. We have today and tomorrow to evaluate it. We have various solutions in the middle of the field, it makes the game more usable and more unpredictable “.

SCAMACCA – “He is a good player. There is a lot of talk about some players, the coach has to try to talk less about it. They are good guys, then they write a lot in positive or negative. They are guys who want to improve and we have to support them and for me this also means talking about them less ”.

SHOULDER – “I can’t wait to meet him. I’ve heard a lot about it, I appreciate and admire it for the results and for the personality it has. Like him, I was lucky enough to go to Empoli and I’m Tuscan. It will be a pleasure to shake his hand, then luckily the players play ”.

WITHOUT OSIMHEN – “I don’t have to explain Napoli, they have important players. Without Osimhen, there is Mertens who has found continuity and is holding a role he had already done in Naples. They have different characteristics: Osimhen is a finalizer and lengthened the team, Mertens makes players play more, but they are two important players ”.

AGAIN MATHEUS – “I said a while ago that it was a while that he deserved to play and if I said it, it is because I thought so. It is never satisfied everyone, you can see the glass half full or half empty. He played at the right moment, if he didn’t play before it’s because “.

MARKET – “It does not seem appropriate to me to talk about the transfer market in the pre-match in Naples”.

BOGA – “Today he will train and we will evaluate. We will not risk him if he is not at the top, he was practically recovered yesterday but we reserve the right to evaluate today’s training and tomorrow morning, then we’ll see “.

RANKING – “I confirm what I have already said: we deserve the ranking we have, indeed, it was almost unexpected before Milan. We know that we have achieved less than the performances we did but it is not bad luck, everyone gets what they deserve ”.

