the truth about divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie accused ex-husband Brad Pitt: he would have beaten and insulted her in front of the children.

Why did Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt break up? This is one of the questions that gossip fans have asked themselves most often in recent years, in light of the end of one of the most loved and envied relationships of the “jet-set that matters” in the world.

What on the surface might have seemed like the perfect relationship was actually apparently quite flawed at the base. Day after day, week after week, details emerge with respect to the couple that could even be described as disturbing. And the news relating to Brad Pitt’s abuse of Angelina Jolie only paints a darker picture than we might have thought.

What led to the breakup of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

The definitive “crash” within the couple took place during a private flight, in 2016, on the occasion of which Jolie’s son, Maddox, also realized how Brad Pitt was certainly not the right companion for the mother. After that episode, Maddox had decided that he would never want to see the actor again. But what is the reason for so much resentment? Brad Pitt seems to have allowed himself to call one of his sons, probably Maddox himself, with insulting epithets, referring to his “bizarre” passion for guns and knives.

According to the reconstruction of the Daily Mail, in general, it seems that to have generated the greatest disagreements between the two was precisely the approach with respect to the way of raising their children (in addition to Maddox there are also Knox and Violet, Shioh and Zahara) : Angelina Jolie would always push them to pursue their passions, whatever they were, while Brad Pitt would have liked to give them more rules.

New disturbing details emerge about the breakup

Just in the last few hours, CNN has published an FBI report in which Angelina Jolie accused ex-husband Brad Pitt of insulting and beating her. The episode of violence by the actor dates back to 2016 and everything would have taken place in front of the former couple’s children. Brad was neither arrested nor indicted for the alleged incident. The possibilities of reconciliation between the two Hollywood stars are getting further and further away: now Brad and Angelina are really at loggerheads.

Angelina Jolie: the tale of violence

According to what was disclosed by the CNN, Angelina Jolie said that at the time she was grabbed by the head and shoulders by Brad Pitt, who would push her against the bathroom wall of the private plane they were on. The actor, at that moment, would have been in a state of intoxication. Brad allegedly accused Angelina: “You’re sending f ****** this family.”

The scene of violence in front of their children

Angelina Jolie said that everything would have happened in front of their children, who were minors at the time. Their names, in fact, were appropriately censored in the report. The boys would stand outside the door crying, asking their mother if she was okay. Brad Pitt he would have replied: “No, Mom is not well. She is ruining this family. She is crazy ”. The children would reply to the father that it was really his fault. Jolie is suing the FBI as she doesn’t understand why her ex wasn’t arrested.