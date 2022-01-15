the truth about his condition

Soon Céline Dion she should have returned to the stage, ready to thrill her fans with an incredible voice – the same one that has made us dream for so many years. But a health problem forced her to stop for a moment, to take care of herself by giving up the commitments that would have marked her return to the scene. Although the worst moment seems to be behind her, the singer still has to face a long recovery. And for this reason he announced the cancellation of his tour.

Céline Dion, the announcement on Instagram

Highly anticipated on stage after two years of hiatus due to the health emergency, Céline Dion had to break another bad news to his fans. In recent months she had already spoken of a serious health problem, of mysterious and severe muscle spasms that had put her to a severe test. The long rest period she allowed herself to investigate the situation in depth is not yet over, although she herself had hoped that the new year would begin differently. Despite the determination with which she is facing this difficult moment, the singer could not help but surrender to the evidence: she is not ready yet to return to perform.

“I was really hoping to be okay for now, but I think I need to have more patience and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing for me ”- he admitted on Instagram -“ There is a lot of organization and preparation behind our shows, and we have to make the decisions today that will affect the plans for the next two months. I will be delighted to be back in full health, as well as to get out of this pandemic. AND can’t wait to get on stage again. In the meantime, I am deeply touched by all the words of encouragement you sent me on social media. I feel your love and support, and that means a lot to me ”.

With these painful words, Céline Dion has therefore announced the cancellation of part of his Courage World Tour. The dates in question are those that would have seen her protagonist between the United States and Canada, while at least for now there are no news on the shows scheduled for next May, when the singer should arrive in Europe. For the moment, however, the biggest concern is certainly not about his concerts: fans have been wondering for some time how he really is, and his latest message was not enough to reassure them.

How is Céline Dion

Some photos that portrayed a very thin Céline Dion, now several months ago, had aroused the first doubts about his state of health. But only later did the singer break the silence: having to cancel some of her very important professional commitments, she could no longer hide the truth. Plagued by severe and painful persistent muscle spasms, she was forced to rest completely for several weeks. There were many rumors about what was really happening to her: if some sources close to her had talked about a rather worrying condition, it was her friend Julie Snyder to reassure everyone.

“Céline is a warrior, she never does anything by halves, at 53 she is still a woman capable of making a difference, she will prove it again this time “- explained Snyder to the French weekly Gala, and we are all convinced that his words are more than truthful. For the moment, however, fans of the Canadian singer will not be able to see her again on stage. It is time for her to look after herself and think only about health: when she is finally recovered, she will have the opportunity to surprise us once again with his unique talent.