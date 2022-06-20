The truth about how Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum met: their daughters fought at school | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | CHEK

“The Lost City” (“The lost city”, in Spanish) is the new film starring Sandra Bullock, who shares roles for the first time with Channing Tatum. The plot centers on the kidnapping of a novelist and how a cover model plunges into an exotic jungle, risking her life, to rescue her from an eccentric millionaire.

Although the chemistry between the two actors is reflected on the big screen, few would imagine that they met a few years ago in the middle of an altercation carried out by their daughters. Yes, just as you read it, they did not cross each other on a red carpet, gala or important event where the big histrionsIf not the opposite.

Here’s the story of how these Hollywood stars first saw each other’s faces on a very unfriendly stage.

THE FIGHT THAT MADE SANDRA BULLOCK AND CHANNING TATUM MEET

Although it seems strange, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum came to coincide for the first time in the direction of the preschool, where their daughters studied. The reason? His daughters had been involved in a fight.

“We met through drama: in the preschool principal’s office. They called us together because Everly [hija de Tatum] and Laila were trying to eliminate each other; and we prayed that it was the daughter of the other that caused the damage”told the winner of an Oscar for “The Blind Side” in dialogue with The New York Times.

Given the call for attention, they talked; they were even encouraged to joke about that moment: While Bullock pointed out that he still has a bit of “Post traumatic stress”he said, in that same interview, that he blocked that whole situation from his mind.

Although it was the first time they met, even as parents, the actress recalled that she had already seen him once: at her birthday party, but she did not know him. “You were a plus-one (…). All the Huvanes took charge of my party, I had nothing to say on my own birthday. I just said, ‘I have three friends here. I don’t know who anyone else is’ (…) I was like: ‘”Is there someone here for me?’”he recounted.

Tatum said that at that time it was his first week in Hollywood. “You were the first celebrity I met. God bless his soul, Chris Huvane [el difunto gerente de talentos] actually brought me there. I think she was DJing at the time, she wasn’t directing (…). I had a great time, personally. I was a kid from Florida, basically not even an actor at the time. I was still just a model, and I made it to her party!”.

HOW IS THE CURRENT RELATIONSHIP OF YOUR DAUGHTERS?

After the incident that the daughters of the actors had: Laila, 10, and Everly, 8, they have known each other better thanks to the filming of “The Lost City”, since both were able to live together in the Dominican Republic and form a good friendship .

“That’s the reason we made this movie. [The Lost City], so they could have a long COVID-safe playdate. We even take motorcycles there. The only thing that mattered to us was that Everly and Laila were having the time of their lives.”specified Sandra Bullock.

WHO SANDRA BULLOCK?

Sandra Bullock is an American film and television actress, director, and producer. She is known for her participation in films such as Speed, Miss Congeniality, The Proposal, Gravity, Ocean’s 8 and The Blind Side, for which she was awarded the Oscar for Best Actress, the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama, the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Leading Actress and the Film Critics Award for Best Actress.

He also took part in Crash, the feature film that won the award for best film at the 78th edition of the Oscar Awards.

According to the Forbes publication, she was the highest paid actress in 2010 and 2013 with earnings calculated at 56 million dollars and 38 million Euros respectively.

WHY IS SANDRA BULLOCK EMBARRASSED ABOUT “FULL SPEED 2″?

In an interview, the Oscar winner for best actress for “The Blind Side” (2009) explained the reasons why she would like “Speed ​​2: Cruise Control” will be erased from his career.

“I have one that no one saw and I’m still embarrassed to have been. It’s called “Speed ​​2′. I’ve talked a lot about it. Has no sense. A slow ship. Going slowly towards an island. That is the [película] I wish I hadn’t done and no one went to see it that I know of”, he pointed to TooFab.

WHO CHANNING TATUM?

channing tatum He is an American actor, dancer, producer, and model. He began his artistic career as a model and later dedicated himself to acting. He has participated in several films, including Step Up from 2006, GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra from 2009, Dear John from 2010, The Vow, 21 Jump Street and Magic Mike from 2012; 22 Jump Street from 2014 and Jupiter Ascending and Magic Mike XXL from 2015.