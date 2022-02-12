“The truth about Ibrahimovic! Giroud, Leao, Bennacer, Ballo-Tourè and on Kessié I say… “- SOS Fanta

The conditions of his Milan and not only. Like this Stephen Pegsthe Rossoneri coach, spoke today at a press conference on the eve of tomorrow’s match at San Siro against Sampdoria.

IBRA – “He is working separately. We have to wait a little longer, let’s see in the next few days ”.

THEO HERNANDEZ – “Your renewal? I think it’s a great sign of a club that has a vision for the present and the future. It is an important signal for the whole environment because having players who have this sense of belonging and having a club that plans the future in this way means that the club wants to return to the highest levels. “

GIROUD – “Do you only score at home? I think it’s more random than anything else. In Empoli, for example, he entered into every offensive action, the important thing is that he is well. He is now physically and mentally well ”.

LEAO – “I see motivated players in everything because we have created a serene and professional environment. This mentality must always accompany us “.

KESSIÉ – “He is a Milan owner like Tonali, Bennacer and other players. The other night against Milinkovic he played a super match, with Inter he played a game of sacrifice as I asked him. I am convinced of his technical and moral qualities, he must continue like this “.

BALLO-TOURÉ – “He will join the team today because he suffered an injury during the African Cup. Yesterday he did a separate audition and he gave great sensations. If he does all the training today, he will be available for tomorrow, then we’ll see what choices to make from the start ”.

BENNACER – “He had an excellent derby and therefore he is in optimal conditions to do well. He is an important player for us ”.

KALULU – “He is an owner, he plays with personality and courage. He doesn’t surprise me anymore, he surprised me at the beginning because I didn’t think he could reach these levels. He has very important physical and reading means “.

ROTATIONS – “My idea and my will is to always deploy the best formation that can change according to the individual characteristics of the players”.

STATE OF FORM – “Pessimism has never entered Milanello. The strength of this group is to work positively even when the results do not come. We keep thinking game by game, only tomorrow’s game counts “.

MISS WINS – “For the way we play, I would expect a balanced balance between points at home and away, this is not the case and therefore this should stimulate us to give more. There are 15 games to go and we have to think about scoring as many points as possible, the details will make the difference. We have to play every game to the fullest ”.

