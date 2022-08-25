The truth about Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts’ forgotten relationship

ads

Matthew Perry and Julia Robert’s relationship may not have started until she appeared on “Friends,” but they were already known. Still, Perry had to do a little legwork for her to agree to do the show. It all started when the producers were looking for big names to appear in the sitcom’s 1996 Thanksgiving special. Perry was asked to reach out to Roberts, who had previously starred in “Pretty Woman” and “The Pelican Brief,” in hopes that his star power would help increase interest in the show’s growing popularity.

Ultimately, Roberts agreed, but with a caveat: Perry had to write a paper on quantum physics. “I understand Matthew went off and wrote an article and faxed it to him the next day,” writer Kevin Bright said during a panel discussion for The Hollywood Reporter.

Whether Roberts was actually impressed by Perry’s investigative skills has never been revealed, but he certainly appreciated the effort. According to “Friends” writer Alexa Junge, who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, Perry’s charm piqued Roberts’ interest “from afar.” She added: “There was a lot of flirting about sending faxes. She was giving him these questionnaires like, ‘Why should I go out with you?’ And everyone in the writers’ room helped him explain why.” She added that while Perry probably didn’t need help, the writers did their best to tip the vote in her favor.