The truth about Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez’s beef rumor

ads

Once again, a big awards show has become the scene of Nicki Minaj’s alleged beef. Jennifer Lopez hosted the 2015 American Music Awards and performed a medley of popular songs at the time, including Minaj’s salacious track “Anaconda.” When Lopez was performing this song, the camera picked up Minaj who had an unimpressed look on her face, per Entertainment Tonight.

Social media users noticed the “Feeling Myself” rapper’s unenthusiastic face and took it as a shadow towards Lopez. “Damn J Lo…Nicki Minaj’s facial expression says it all,” DJ Akademiks tweeted at the time (via ET). Minaj was quick to explain why she made that face while Lopez was performing. “I watch my own face on the screen when I look to the right. I turn Bak and watch her,” she added. tweeted in Akademiks. Maybe Minaj’s facial reaction was overdone, but there were other reasons that hinted at a feud between the rapper and the “On the Floor” singer.

In 2014, Minaj recruited Casper Smart to be her tour choreographer, as he also choreographed her “Anaconda” music video, per Entertainment Tonight. The dancer was best known to the public as Lopez’s ex-boyfriend. The following year, in 2015 — before Lopez hosted the AMAs — paparazzi spotted Minaj hanging out with Smart. Apparently, the ‘Hustlers’ star wasn’t thrilled to see her ex hanging out with Minaj, per Daily Mail. Years later, a Minaj rap verse had fans speculating the grudge had returned.