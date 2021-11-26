“The truth about the audition for Big Brother Vip”

New controversy for Chiara Nasti . The former flame of Nicolò Zaniolo is in the storm for having defined the Big Brother Vip a “loser program”. Dagospia, after the criticisms of Nasti, has published the photos of Chiara’s audition for the reality show of Alfonso Signorini. “A gnawing as big as a house”, the portal thundered. The reply of the 23-year-old is ready, who defended herself on social networks. “Bringing out things from the past to denigrate (I didn’t even have tattoos) passing it off as a recent thing is not cowardly and liars: more!”, wrote the Neapolitan influencer and entrepreneur among the Instagram stories.

Chiara Nasti’s reply

“I am not the same as 2-3 years ago, like the rest of you. The loser is me who does not agree to participate in these theatricals for 3 cents or you who continue to beg me (years later) to take part ? Easy for the authors to throw a scoop by passing it off as three months ago! “he stressed Chiara Nasti. And then again: “My priorities and ambitions are really far from this kind of stuff.” A few years ago the model participated in theIsland of the Famous but after a few days she quit the game because she missed her boyfriend at the time, the scion Ugo Abbamonte.