“The truth about the audition for Big Brother Vip”
New controversy for Chiara Nasti. The former flame of Nicolò Zaniolo is in the storm for having defined the Big Brother Vip a “loser program”. Dagospia, after the criticisms of Nasti, has published the photos of Chiara’s audition for the reality show of Alfonso Signorini. “A gnawing as big as a house”, the portal thundered. The reply of the 23-year-old is ready, who defended herself on social networks. “Bringing out things from the past to denigrate (I didn’t even have tattoos) passing it off as a recent thing is not cowardly and liars: more!”, wrote the Neapolitan influencer and entrepreneur among the Instagram stories.
Chiara Nasti’s reply
“I am not the same as 2-3 years ago, like the rest of you. The loser is me who does not agree to participate in these theatricals for 3 cents or you who continue to beg me (years later) to take part ? Easy for the authors to throw a scoop by passing it off as three months ago! “he stressed Chiara Nasti. And then again: “My priorities and ambitions are really far from this kind of stuff.” A few years ago the model participated in theIsland of the Famous but after a few days she quit the game because she missed her boyfriend at the time, the scion Ugo Abbamonte.