The truth about the fake heiress who scammed New York’s high society

Julia Garner plays Anna Sorokin, who once managed to charter a private jet without paying. (Nicole Rivelli/Netflix/Nicole Rivelli/Netflix)

“This whole story is completely true. Except for the parts that are completely made up,” so begins each episode of Netflix’s long-awaited new series Inventing Anna, about con artist Anna Delvey, aka Anna Sorokin.

This 20-something scammed friends and banks out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by posing as a wealthy heiress on New York’s exclusive nightlife circuit. But that was before the weight of the law fell on her.

His story was first known on social networks in 2018, just when the new great signing of Netflix, the producer Shonda Rhimes, was looking for a juicy project.

The great creative force that was behind series like Grey’s Anatomy or Scandal jumped on Sorokin and Netflix signed a rights agreement with the false heiress, then in preventive detention, worth $320,000. How close (or far) are reality and fiction? Here’s a look at some of the key characters.

The story is told through the eyes of journalist Vivian Kent, played by Anna Chlumsky (Veep). The character is loosely inspired by Jessica Pressler, who was a staff writer at New York Magazine.

It was she who wrote the first in-depth account of the exploits of the aspiring socialite. During the series, Vivian makes multiple visits to Anna in prison, just as she did in real life, and develops an obsession with her story that takes over her life.

Although the fictional character, Vivian, has a checkered past as a journalist and is desperate to find a successful story, Jessica is a well-known journalist. Another of her items was made into the Hollywood movie Hustlers, starring Jennifer Lopez.

Rachel

When the scandal broke, Rachel DeLoache Williams was the most prominent character, apart from Anna herself. She was a photo editor for Vanity Fair when they became friends and started hanging out all over town together.

Eventually, Rachel received a $62,000 bill for an extravagant six-night trip to Morocco. At trial, she tearfully recounted that she was always under the impression that Anna would cover all of her costs, and she said that she suffered stress and anxiety from her unexpected debt.

In the series, Rachel does not come off well. She is portrayed as shallow and self-centered. The real Rachel told her version of her story in a book, My Friend Anna, which HBO is adapting for television.

He was uncooperative with the Netflix version and, in fact, wrote a scathing response to the series on Air Mail’s website last week, accusing the company of doing “PR for a scammer.”

Kacy

The real Kacy was an anonymous source in the original story and was largely removed from the media when the affair first blew up on social media. As a personal trainer for high-end clients, she has worked with countless Hollywood stars, including Dakota Johnson, Bruce Willis, and Kirsten Dunst.

Anna hired her for $300 a session during a period when the “heiress” had money from defrauding a bank. Kacy didn’t come out too badly from her experience, other than getting food poisoning on the trip to Morocco (although it did save her from the bill-paying debacle).

But she said she really had to deal with the awkwardness of having Anna sit in the hallway of her apartment, when her former client had nowhere to go and things started to fall apart.

In “Inventing Anna,” Kacy is played by Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black) and Kacy seems to love the actress. “I am a proud twin! Thank you Queen!” she posted on Instagram.

Neff

Neffatari (Neff) Davis was the concierge who befriended Anna during her stay at the luxurious 11 Howard Hotel, where she racked up huge bills. When the story went viral, Paper Magazine called her the “typical millennial woman” at the heart of the story.

The pair seemed to rekindle their friendship when Anna was released from prison in 2021, and Neff has recently been promoting the series with nostalgic Instagram posts.

“You are the Thelma to my Louise. And even though I don’t agree with all the things you did in this life, I could never turn my back on you and forget about you,” she wrote.

Todd

Anna’s attorney, Todd Spodek, received a lot of attention during the trial as he used “fake it ’til you make it” as a defense strategy. He opened and closed her defense with lyrics from Frank Sinatra’s New York, New York, insisting that her client was just trying to make it in the big city.

(This lawyer is known for his lyrical defense style. He once recited a few lines from Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On at the opening of a parricide case.) In the series, everything indicates that he decided to defend Anna because of the notoriety of the case and, indeed, he is now known in the media as “the lawyer of the false heiress”.

This moniker was recently used when he was linked to another big New York case, representing a juror in the trial against Ghislaine Maxwell (the ex-partner of financier Jeffrey Epstein who was convicted of child sex trafficking).

Like Kacy and Neff, Todd was a consultant on the “Inventing Anna” series. He is played by Arian Moayed, who played Stewy on the HBO series Succession. Todd told the BBC that the actor did a phenomenal job.

But he claimed that he did not take on the case without pay, as is implied, and that no journalists helped him with his defense work. (In the fiction, he befriends Vivian and she helps him organize information for the trial.)

“There was no media attention when Anna became my client. The media attention came later. However, every time a ‘German heiress’ comes in for a consultation, you know good things are in store for you,” said Todd.

Anna

Anna Sorokin, a Russian-born German citizen, is played by Julia Garner (Ozark), who deftly captures her unusual accent and direct manner of speaking. Anna was convicted of multiple theft-related charges in 2019 and was sentenced to between four and 12 years in prison.

He served almost four (two in preventive detention) and was released in February 2021. Then he began to appear in different media and hired a cameraman, saying that he planned to make his own television series.

However, a few weeks later and shortly after posting several messages on social media about how she was the boss in New York, she was arrested again for overstaying her visa.

He remains in jail while awaiting the outcome of an appeal against his deportation. Todd Spodek does not represent Anna in immigration proceedings, but says he does not think she has any legal basis to stay in the United States.

