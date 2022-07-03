The truth about the friendship of Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie

Jolie was cast as Thena and Hayek as Ajak in 2021’s “Eternals,” and the pair were a formidable off-screen duo as they quickly became friends.

“I discovered a soul sister who is similar to me in many ways,” Hayek told Elle in 2021 while discussing her “Eternals” co-star. “I felt like I’ve known her my whole life,” she added. Her characters were closely linked to Gemma Chan’s Sersi and Lauren Ridloff’s Makkari, but the veteran Hollywood actresses formed an especially close bond.

“I got to know [a Jolie] a little bit better than the others, and it’s very valuable to me,” Hayek said.

A sense of camaraderie was created for the entire crew as they hung out between shoots. The “Desperado” star’s birthday fell during filming, and his agent threw an impromptu party after filming wrapped.

Jolie was shocked to learn that it was her job to shove Hayek’s face into the birthday cake as she blew out the candles. “We told her that she was going to bite and that the tradition was [empujar mi cabeza en el pastel]and she was like, ‘Oh no, no, I can’t do that,'” Hayek recalled while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” in 2021.

Once they worked together, Hayek and Jolie discovered that they had a lot in common.

Why did Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie get together so quickly?

In addition to sharing impressive filmographies, Salma Hayek Y Angelina Jolie they possessed headstrong qualities in common that extended to their “Eternals” characters. Before the film’s release in 2021, Hollywood celebrities were asked who was the more energetic of the couple. “We have a different style…but we’re both fighters,” Hayek told Extra, as Jolie agreed.

Although the pair headlined the Marvel movie, they didn’t feel pressured to strike up a friendship. According to Hayek, the two actors have a mutual friend outside of Hollywood who he knew they would hit it off with. “We didn’t force it, it was organic,” the “Everly” star told Access in 2021. Hayek believed that timing had a lot to do with his connection to Jolie. “We’re both at the point in our lives where we want real, we want meaningful, we want simple, we want joyful,” she said.

Jolie echoed Hayek’s sentiments about working together at the right time, but perhaps the most important element of their friendship involved parenthood, as they are both devoted mothers and recognized that quality in the other. “Salma is so honest, authentic and a great mother,” the “Wanted” star told Access. “And our kids are the same age, so that makes it fun too,” Jolie added. Those similarities opened the door for Hayek and Jolie to continue their friendship long after they worked together.

How did they continue their friendship?

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie not only hit it off in their first movie together, but the connection between the two A-listers seemed to extend to their children. Once the filming of “Eternals” was over, the friendship between the two actors continued.

They were seen together in October 2021, with Jolie bringing some of her six children, while Hayek was accompanied by her own daughter, Valentina Pinault. Photographers captured snaps of the “Like A Boss” star’s daughter laughing with Jolie’s daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, according to Hello!

After the release of “Eternals”, Hayek and Jolie continued to spend time together not only to promote the film, but also to hang out as friends. In November 2021, Hayek uploaded a candid group photo to Instagram that included his “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” co-star Samuel Jackson along with a gang of his Marvel movie crew.

Jolie and Hayek clearly enjoyed working together, as it was announced on June 9 that the “Those Who Wish Me Dead” star would be directing her friend in the upcoming film “Without Blood,” according to Variety.

After the news was announced, Hayek took to Instagram to open up about her co-worker. “It’s a dream come true to be directed by @AngelinaJolie. I have been a fan of her work as a filmmaker for many years,” she wrote while including a screenshot of a headline announcing the news.