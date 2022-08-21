The truth about “The island of temptations”: “We did it without cameras”

There is also life when the cameras are turned off. That is what a former contestant on “The Island of Temptations” has now recognized, who has assured that after finishing the filming little things happened in Villa Playa.

The contestant in question is Diego Pérez, who participated in the third edition of the program. For weeks, the contestant, who had gone with his partner Lola and ended up single, now tells through his Tik Tok account some of the program’s dirty and secret rags.

One of the most relevant that he has told recently is that some contestants stayed in Villa Playa after finishing filming. And that at that time, when there were no cameras, “because by contract they could only be during the shooting of reality,” things happened.

Specifically, between Jesús, Carla and him, who were the ones who delayed his return home. That yes, although Diego Pérez did not go into more details of what had happened, his words clearly denoted that “something” had happened between them.

This was also understood by his followers who, despite asking the former contestant for more specificity, have not found it at the moment.

“The island of temptations”, a success

The first season of “The Island of Temptations” premiered on January 8, 2020. It garnered screen shares of around 20%. The final had a “share” of 30%, a very high figure.

Following this success, Telecinco did not hesitate to go for a second season, which also averaged audience shares of over 20%, with 28% in the grand finale.

The third season did not disappoint. The audience remained faithful to the program, which took place in the first quarter of 2021, signing more than a 25% share of the average screen.

Later Telecinco made a special edition. “The Last Temptation”, released in September 2021, in which they brought together several of the most outstanding participants of the first three editions. Despite all that it promised, it ended up being the least seen edition. Of course, it maintained screen shares of between 15 and 20%.

A short time later the fourth season of the contest was released, that again signed figures similar to the special.

Now the fifth season of the “reality” is scheduled to premiere in the fall of 2022. In fact, the forecast is that Telecinco shoots the episodes this summer in the Dominican Republic.