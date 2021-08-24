the truth about the love between Emma Watson and Tom Felton

To be honest, she had been the first. When in the press conference of the last film she had more or less joked about the crush she had on him when she was 12. Then, however, a friend of theirs put the proverbial flea in his ear. One who had watched the story unfold from the front row: Rupert Grint. Who, a few years ago, in an interview, had actually talked about the “spark” that had always existed between Emma Watson And Tom Felton. For those who follow the Harry Potter film saga, archenemies Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy. A special bond that Ron’s interpreter had classified as a “story between children.” But that had made the fans dream. Until now, however, it had only been speculation. Then Tom Felton gave an interview to Entertainment Tonight and things have changed.

What is really between Hermione and Draco from Harry Potter

Because when asked if there is or has been something true in the stories circulated in recent years, the 33-year-old actor replied yes. “We are something, if that makes sense,” he said on the sidelines of the opening of the first shop entirely dedicated to Harry Potter in New York. “We have been very close for a long time. I love it. I think it’s great. I hope you return the compliment! ‘

So does this mean that there is something romantic between the two childhood friends? Here the ground becomes slippery. “On the romantic side, I think it’s a Slytherin / Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing,” the actor continued. Saying and not saying. “I think absolutely the best things about her. I think you have a fantastic influence on the world. ‘

Emma Watson and Tom Felton friends forever

Over the years – also thanks to the proximity, since they both live in Los Angeles – Tom and Emma have seen and dated often. Also on their respective social networks. “I heard from Emma a couple of days ago and immediately there was talk of ‘Oh wow, the kitchen sink got clogged.’ Or some trivial nonsense like my dog ​​doesn’t eat a particular type of food, ”revealed Tom Felton. He added that he also regularly hears Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint. “We hear each other quite often … It’s nice, considering we are in the four different corners of the Earth, but as soon as we are in contact it seems like yesterday that we were all together.”

Emma Watson in love

Actually Emma Watson is happily in love right now. By the American entrepreneur Leo Robinton, her partner since 2019. Lately she has returned to the headlines for the tweets in which she denied marriage plans. After a year of absolute silence, the actress is back to talking via social media. And to be affectionate and happy with her Leo. In the end, Tom became just a dear friend …

