News

the truth about the love between Emma Watson and Tom Felton

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

To be honest, she had been the first. When in the press conference of the last film she had more or less joked about the crush she had on him when she was 12. Then, however, a friend of theirs put the proverbial flea in his ear. One who had watched the story unfold from the front row: Rupert Grint. Who, a few years ago, in an interview, had actually talked about the “spark” that had always existed between Emma Watson And Tom Felton. For those who follow the Harry Potter film saga, archenemies Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy. A special bond that Ron’s interpreter had classified as a “story between children.” But that had made the fans dream. Until now, however, it had only been speculation. Then Tom Felton gave an interview to Entertainment Tonight and things have changed.

Tom Felton and Emma Watson in a scene from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

This time it’s up to Tom Felton, aka Draco Malfoy, to explain what ties him to Emma Watson, that is Hermione. A feeling born on the set of Harry Potter but which continues today. despite certain scenes …

What is really between Hermione and Draco from Harry Potter

Because when asked if there is or has been something true in the stories circulated in recent years, the 33-year-old actor replied yes. “We are something, if that makes sense,” he said on the sidelines of the opening of the first shop entirely dedicated to Harry Potter in New York. “We have been very close for a long time. I love it. I think it’s great. I hope you return the compliment! ‘

So does this mean that there is something romantic between the two childhood friends? Here the ground becomes slippery. “On the romantic side, I think it’s a Slytherin / Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing,” the actor continued. Saying and not saying. “I think absolutely the best things about her. I think you have a fantastic influence on the world. ‘

Emma Watson and Tom Felton friends forever

Over the years – also thanks to the proximity, since they both live in Los Angeles – Tom and Emma have seen and dated often. Also on their respective social networks. “I heard from Emma a couple of days ago and immediately there was talk of ‘Oh wow, the kitchen sink got clogged.’ Or some trivial nonsense like my dog ​​doesn’t eat a particular type of food, ”revealed Tom Felton. He added that he also regularly hears Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint. “We hear each other quite often … It’s nice, considering we are in the four different corners of the Earth, but as soon as we are in contact it seems like yesterday that we were all together.”

Emma Watson, Tom Felton on the red carpet of the disney channel kids awards in london in 2003.

Loading...
Advertisements

Emma Watson and Tom Felton in 2003 at the Disney Channel Kids awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Getty photo

Emma Watson in love

Actually Emma Watson is happily in love right now. By the American entrepreneur Leo Robinton, her partner since 2019. Lately she has returned to the headlines for the tweets in which she denied marriage plans. After a year of absolute silence, the actress is back to talking via social media. And to be affectionate and happy with her Leo. In the end, Tom became just a dear friend …

SEE HERE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS OF EMMA AND TOM

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

882
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
704
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
689
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
532
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
529
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
521
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
506
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
468
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
448
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
435
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top