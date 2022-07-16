The truth about the protest in Los Palacios that the Cuban regime avoids telling

After the outbreak of a protest on Thursday night in the municipality of Los Palacios, in Pinar del Río, was spread through social networks, the official Cuban media took on the task of fabricating a version of what happened. that avoids mentioning certain details that the videos of the events make evident.

the official site Cubadebatefor example, blamed the events on “popular disagreement” with a “prolonged blackout” caused by a “local storm.” However, he avoided mentioning the claims of the protesters, who shouted “Díaz-Canel singao” and “Put on the current, pinga.”

“Here there are children without eating because there is no current,” a woman’s voice is heard amid the clanging of saucepans, when what appear to be officials appear. In several posts on Facebook, the comments place the protesters in front of the municipal headquarters of the Communist Party of Cuba. “They are full bellies, singaos is what they are,” shouts another with the background touches.

The official media added statements from the President of the Municipal Government of Los Palacios, José Ramón Cabrera, who recounted what happened, seeking to explain it as a one-time event derived from “disagreements, lack of information” by people.

Avoiding mentioning that Cubans are fed up with the blackouts that have affected all the territories since March and that sometimes extend for more than ten hours, the official He assured that “on Thursday afternoon we were affected by a main cable that feeds the head of the territory.”

And, he justified, due to “inclement weather, it was difficult to work on this in a timely manner. This caused several colleagues to go out into the streets irritated in the evening hours shouting their disagreements. We accompany them on the street and explain the situation to them,” he assured.

DIARIO DE CUBA spoke with Esteban Ajete Abascal, leader of the League of Independent Farmers and resident of Los Palacios, who has another version of the protest.

“Yesterday there were 12 hours without electricity, and that was the trigger for what the town feels. In the place where the events occurred, which is a very marginal area known as Los Repartos, the first focus detonated and the town spontaneously joined. There was no aggression, it was a civic demonstration demanding rights, and the people kept saying slogans and asking for freedom,” he said.

“In the videos you can hear well when they sing the notes of the national anthem. And the youth was the protagonist of this event, plus the mothers, the women, who are the most affected. This, with the few that are left, because most of the young people have emigrated, the municipality has been bleeding to death. But the ones that remain are enough for the regime to realize that they are totally unhappy with the system.”

Regarding the public response of the regime, which recognized the facts but manipulated them in favor of its narrative, as it has done since the national discontent took to the streets on 11J, Ajete Abascal indicated that “their policy is to minimize everything that happens to give an international public image of calm.”

“The government’s discourse is far from the reality of the people, who did not act only because of the interruption of the electricity supply, but because of the scarcity, the need that has existed for a long time. Los Palacios has a peculiarity: the poor state of the roads and the lack of transportation make it difficult to access the municipality, and on the other hand, food is scarce, I would say that in gloomy conditions, public health is at levels that cannot go any lower. . But above all this is the lack of freedom, the little credibility of what the mass media tell us on a daily basis,” he concluded.

On the same night, other Cubans uploaded to their networks images and videos of another concentration in the El Curita park, in Havana.where a Cuban mother with two girls, one of them in a wheelchair, would have stood up in protest demanding decent housing.

The user identified on Twitter as El Ingeniero published: “Images from El Curita park, mother stands in front of the government headquarters in Central Havana due to housing problems, although it is common, some say, and has nothing to do with what what is happening in Los Palacios”.

Amid these reports of protests, the data journalism project Inventory reported on Twitter a drop in internet traffic in Cuba around 12:50AM on July 15reflected in the Internet Outage Detection and Analysis (IODA) monitoring service.

Various Internet users on the Island continue to complain about the slowness of the data service and the slowness with which it has been reestablishing itself on Friday.