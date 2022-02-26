The truth about the relationship between LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers was revealed

Amidst the rumors about a potential departure of LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers, it is the player’s agent who has put cold cloths on the situation. Bolavip tells you the details.

During the weekend of all-star, There were many rumors that ran around LeBron James and his current team, the Los Angeles Lakersabout a potential exit from the 18-time All-Star Game.

But apparently the rumours, as much about doing whatever it takes to play with his son Bronny as a potential return to the Cleveland Cavaliersseem to be left behind, after information that circulated from reliable sources this Friday night.

According to Adrian Wojnawoski, one of the authorized voices regarding everything related to the National Basketball Association (NBA), via the CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, Relations between “El Rey” and the Los Angeles franchise are far from broken.

LeBron James wants to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers

rich paulwho is the CEO of Klutch Sports, a company that represents players from all American sports, confirmed to ESPN journalist Adrian Wojnarowski that LeBron James will stay with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Rich Paul met with Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka on Tuesday to insist that there are no movements to seek changes in the management and that the main objective of LeBron James is to remain a Laker and restore the team to championship contention“, the agent told Woj exclusively.