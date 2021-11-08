the truth about the times ”- SOS Fanta

Inter are anxious about the conditions of Edin Dzeko, Nicolò Barella and Alessandro Bastoni, who went out due to injury against Milan. According to The Gazzetta dello Sport, “The defender is the one who worries less. For Barella it is a discomfort in the flexor. The three tired will still respond to calls from Italy (who will play the direct access to the World Cup against Switzerland on the 12th) and Bosnia and their respective medical staff, in constant contact with the Inter team, will today carry out the players for instrumental tests “. He also spoke about their conditions Simone Inzaghi post match.

INJURED – “Stretcher he had fatigue, felt something and asked for a change. At half-time I had some problems with Dzeko and Bastoni, both of them were not well. I had decided to replace Dzeko with Correa then I kept him for another 5-6 minutes. For Bastoni it is an adductor problem. We hope that for everyone it is nothing serious. I think it is a satisfaction for everyone to go to the national team, we will have to make assessments on the players who have come out injured ”.

LAUTARO – “We know the attackers live in moments. Once every ball was a goal, now he takes a post, misses a penalty and the goalkeeper makes a miracle. He must continue to work like this and his situation will be resolved as soon as possible ”.

CALHANOGLU – “He is doing well, he played an excellent match. It was also excellent with Udinese. I have to make choices having so many midfielders. Leaving Gagliardini, Sensi, Vidal and Vecino out is not easy ”.

