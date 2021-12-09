The truth about the “trans virgin”: a Facebook post that embarrasses the EU. What is the truth?

After the vademecum on the terminology of the politically correct drawn up by the European Commission regarding Christmas greetings and names that cannot be pronounced, such as Mary, here is that the Virgin in Europe has taken the form of a trans with the face of Riccardo Simonetti, a young German influencer of Italian origins.

The controversy and indignation of the whole center-right in front of the umpteenth attempt to debase the tradition of our culture and our religion is inevitable. Faced with the united front that took the field in defense of traditional iconography, the European parliament denied that Simonetti is a “special EU ambassador for civil rights”. as written by Giorgia Meloni in a post. Yet, in the Instagram profile of Riccardo Simonetti himself, there is an indirect denial to what was stated, dated February 2021.

In recent days, some anonymous sources in the European Parliament explained that “ there is no European Parliament goodwill ambassador statute. There isn’t even a formal agreement of this nature with Riccardo Simonetti, nor is he remunerated in any way by the European Parliament who does not subscribe to the personal opinions, posts or articles of Mr. Simonetti “.

The German influencer is dismissed as a collaborator and “ there cooperation with influencers, including Simonetti, is part of the communication strategy of the European Parliament “. In the specific case, “ the dialogue with the European Parliament makes it possible to inform this influencer and, through him, his community on the positions approved in plenary by the European Parliament regarding the rights of Lgbtiq + people “.

Yet, on 18 February Riccardo Simonetti in his post provided another version of this agreement: “ Hello dear people, I am pleased to announce that I have been nominated special LGBTQ ambassador to the European Parliament by @euparlament. This is the greatest honor I have received so far and I am very happy to support the European Parliament in implementing its LGBTQ promotion strategy. “.

His words leave no room for interpretation, so much so that the post continues: “ Above all, I sincerely hope that together we can draw more attention to the countries where the human rights of the LGBTQ community they are still under threat and that we can improve this situation there. There is a lot going on in the coming weeks and months and I can’t wait to take you on the road “.

Also, in an article on the site Stol.it of Sudtirol, we read: “ Simonetti will be the first special ambassador for the European Parliament and will support the work of public relations of the EU body. Visits to parliamentary seats in Strasbourg and Brussels are also planned for him “.

In front of this, the comment of the association Pro Life & Family it was hard: “ Influencer Riccardo Simonetti, who disguised himself as a queer Madonna and passed off as an LGBT Ambassador to the European Parliament, in turn denied the European Parliament itself, which after the media fuss had stated that ‘there is no role as an LGBT Ambassador. ‘. A controversy that continues to offend millions of European Catholics “. These are the words of the president of the association, Jacopo Coghe.