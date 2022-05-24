The truth about whether Wizards of Waverly Place where Selena Gomez debuted really exists

Some viewers and followers of what happened at Wizards of Waverly Place surely wondered every time they watched the Disney Channel hit; if Waverly Place was actually a place that existed in New York City.



The success that accompanies the singer and actress, Selena Gomez goes back to a production of Disney Channel call Wizards of Waverly Place And a decade after the comedy show ended, its millions of fans around the world have always had some questions about the Russo family and this magical place.

Selena Gomez started from the age of 15 in Wizards of Waverly Place

There’s no question that Wizards of Waverly Place is one of the few iconic Disney Channel shows that hit screens in the mid-2000s, at the same time as Hanna Montana. Thanks to this program, Selena Gomez entered the hearts of the audience and quickly became the most famous Disney star in the industry.

In addition to Gómez, the program also worked: David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera, and David DeLuise. Wizards of Waverly Place tells the adventures of the Russo family who lives in Waverly Place in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, above a sandwich shop that they own and manage, which has raised the question of whether it is a place that really exists.

Selena Gomez I was only 15 years old when Wizards of Waverly Place premiered and admitted that she was just a kid without much experience in the industry. As this successful artist confessed, at that time: “I signed my life over to Disney at a very young age, so I didn’t know exactly what I was doing.” Additionally, she admitted that her time on the show is something she loves to remember, even though she was young when she rose to fame. “It was one of the best moments of my life. I’ll never forget it. I still talk to some of the people on the show.”

According to the entertainment press, data on Wizards of Waverly Place was that it ran for four seasons, from 2007 to 2012. The show also spawned two other projects: the 2009 TV movie Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movieas well as the 2013 TV special The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex .

Wizards of Waverly Place was recorded in studio but the place where it was inspired is in New York

The story surrounding Wizards of Waverly Place was created by Todd J. Greenwald, who worked on another hit TV show. Disney, Hannah Montana starring another star, Miley Cyrus. While the network already had the idea to do a show centered around a wizard family, it was Greenwald who took care of the location since they didn’t want to set it on the California beaches since Hannah Montana was covering that area, so they decided go to New York City.