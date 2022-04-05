The truth behind the Flying Fox yacht investigation

A sea of ​​speculation has been woven about the luxurious boat flying fox since it docked at Puerto Don Diego in Santo Domingo on March 21, and although the Dominican authorities have handled the matter with great discretion, the investigation that keeps the luxury yacht paralyzed in Dominican territory is related to those who are assumed to be owners of the ship.

Before the eyes of the world flying fox belongs to Russian billionaire Dmitry Kamenshchikbut he is also linked to several people investigated by the United States due to its alleged direct participation in scandalous acts of money laundering and tax evasion on a global scale, using the famous “Offshore” companies.

The Panama Papers

Diario Libre had access to information where the US authorities claim that the yacht appears as property of the company Tarcona Marine SA registered in Tortola (British Virgin Islands), and that this company was established by the famous Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca & Compañía, the world’s fourth largest provider of offshore services, which was forced to close after the economic crisis and discredit after the leak of the “Panama Papers”.

The Office of Homeland Security Investigations United States (HSI, for its acronym in English) manages the information that Tarcona Marine SA was the company that replaced Mossack Fonseca & Company in the fraudulent adventures. So there is a hypothesis that the boat could be used for trafficking and money laundering by those investigated.

For this reason, when the ship arrived in the Dominican Republic, the United States they requested international cooperation to arrest and seize it.

Georgia Chrysostomides is the daughter of Kypros Chrysostomides, an elite lawyer based in Cyprus, who is credited with setting up "a dozen shell companies in Cyprus.

The objectives

In addition to the boat and Dmitry Kamenshchikthe Americans have under investigation Georgia Chrysostomideswho has served as corporate director of Tarcona Marine since February 1, 2013, remained in this position despite the fact that she was not a resident agent, that is, she was not a resident attorney in the place where the Offshore was incorporated.

Profiles

Investigators are running a profile on this woman. They say that Georgia Chrysostomides is of Cypriot nationality (Republic of Cyprus, in Europe), and that he does not have a registered address in Tortola, but his permanent address is in Nicosia, which is the capital of Cyprus.

They emphasize that Georgia Chrysostomides She is the daughter of Kypros Chrysostomides, an elite lawyer based in Cyprus, who is credited with setting up “a dozen shell companies in Cyprus for US political operative Paul Manafort and his associate Richard Gates.”

They put as a warning that Manafort was convicted in a trial in the Eastern District of Virginia for bank fraud and tax charges, and after that conviction he pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to two counts; conspiracy to commit multiple crimes, including violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) by failing to register and providing false statements in a document filed with FARA and money laundering and conspiracy to obstruct justice through witness tampering.

He was sentenced to six years and one month in prison.

Raid on the boat Last Friday, the Dominican Public Ministry accompanied the United States in a raid carried out on the Flying Fox yacht. They reported that the Public Ministry acted by virtue of formal legal cooperation carried out by the United States of America, in response to international agreements to against criminality and against crime, signed by the Dominican Republic. The order establishes that the Public Ministry requests to carry out the search based on the fact that the United States has an open investigation against several targets dedicated to money laundering on an international scale.