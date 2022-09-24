the truth behind the forgiveness of his father ‘El Puma’

Liliana Rodriguez She is the first daughter of “El Puma”. The relationship between the two was broken after her father began his relationship with his current wife Carolina Pérez. In those years, both the singer’s eldest daughter and her sister Lilibeth did not welcome the news of their new marriage, much less the arrival of Genesis. Although everything went well at first, it didn’t take long for them to finally break all kinds of ties.

But now the daughter of “El Puma” Rodriguez He decided that it was time to put an end to their differences. The young woman took advantage of her role as a panelist on the program “Sit down who can!”, To apologize not only to her father but also to her wife and her daughter who had with her.



Lilia Morillo and the daughters she had with Puma Rodríguez, Liliana and Lilibet. Photo: Twitter @Dona_BarriosOF

“I am going to take advantage of this platform, for Puma, Carolina, Genesis, this is how this is done, because in the end we are going to give an account to the almighty God, because we are not going to live forever and the life span is shortened”, he pointed Liliana Rodriguez in full delivery of the program and incidentally criticized him for not having been the one to take this step years ago.

“Puma you are still falling short, you give the public what they want to hear to try to fix a wrong for many, that you have had the courage and courage as a father to assume,” he said Liliana Rodriguez against his father.

Likewise, the eldest of the daughters who “El Puma” Rodriguez had with Lila Morillo made it clear that he would have liked his father to tell him: “Come here, we are going to solve this because it is what God wants, I can die tomorrow and I have to solve this, I cannot go to heaven with loads slopes”.

The desperate request that Liliana Rodríguez hid in her forgiveness to Puma

“Learn to forgive Cougar so that you live long and live blessed. Your daughters, Liliana and Lilibeth, and your granddaughter whom you have also ignored, ignored for many years, she still asks me: ‘why does my grandfather not love me?’ ”, Her daughter begged live.



Liliana Rodríguez and Galilea Morillo. Photo: Instagram @galilealopezmorillo_

For Liliana it has been very difficult to explain to your daughter the fact why she does not have a grandfather. “I have had the love to tell her: ‘your grandfather works a lot, your grandfather is very busy, your grandfather has a very complicated life’ until she grew up and understood who you are,” she closed in “Sit down who can! ”.