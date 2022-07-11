the truth behind the meme of Nicole Kidman “reacting” to the hit of Will Smith

Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock at the oscars 2022 He left a lot of material on the networks. Memes, videos, comments from celebrities, non-celebrities: there was everything. But the viral image of everything surrounding the great moment of the night is, without a doubt, that of Nicole Kidman supposedly reacting to Will’s “attack”.

The photo shows Kidman completely subjugated supposedly by Smith’s slap. But the truth is that the actress, who was nominated for her performance in Being the Ricardos, reacted like this because of something else that happened before. It is not known what surprised him, but it is certain that he did not jump from his seat due to the aggression of his colleague.

The medium Huffpost realized that at the time of the presentation the actress was wearing her husband’s jacket Keith Urban. This does not match the image of the meme. In turn, the Huffpost and other local media emphasized that Reuters photographers took the photo long before the gala.



Nicole Kidman reacts before the start of the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The time lag between the photo and the slap did not prevent the great image from becoming one of the best memes of a unique ceremony that began in one way and ended in a completely different way.



Nicole was not left out of the repercussions in networks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The photo on Twitter

Thanks to Will Smith, we now know that Nicole Kidman is more expressive in real life than she is in her movies. pic.twitter.com/4oGnm8l2R9 — R_andraika 🇪🇸 🖤🇪🇺 (@R_andraika) March 28, 2022

Nicole kidman reacting when Will Smith gets angry is me when I find out there is an exam pic.twitter.com/9rdRXce4Qb — Aitana 🜲 🤍🖤🧲 | AITANA BDAY♡ (Taylor’s version) (@whospatata) March 28, 2022

the slap

Smith got up from his chair at the Dolby Theater and open-handed Chris in the middle of the delivery in what was, perhaps, the most uncomfortable and violent moment in the almost one hundred year history of the award ceremony.

The slap of the protagonist of king richard -later he would win the Oscar for his performance- was the product of a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife’s alopecia, Jada Pinkett.

The comedian teased a possible GI Jane sequel starring Jada and Will couldn’t stand it. He got up, hit her and then yelled at her: “Get my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

This has been the moment 💥 Will Smith’s brutal attack on Chris Rock in the #Oscars after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s haircut. No, she wasn’t in the script. And the slap is real… pic.twitter.com/bbQ5ze4LiG — Fotogramas – Cinema (@fotogramas_es) March 28, 2022

The first thing that came out of Rock’s mouth was the phrase “Will Smith just hit me.” Before the cries of his colleague, Chris managed to say “It was a GI Jane joke, man” and then, after Will’s insistence that he not talk about his wife, he blurted out: “Yeah, I’m going to do”.

It is worth clarifying that Pinkett had spoken publicly about his alopecia, which is the product of an autoimmune disease that he suffers from, which attacks the hair follicles and causes hair loss, resulting in baldness.



TOPSHOT – US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

Other reactions

As reported by CNN, the Los Angeles police confirmed that Rock did not press charges against Smith. for the blow he received before the eyes of the world.

LAPD (Los Angeles police) investigative entities are aware of an incident between two people during the Academy Awards ceremony, the police department told CNN.

“The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved refused to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report,” police added.



Rock will not sue Willl Smith for the slap. Photo: EFE

For its part, the Hollywood Academy referred to what happened this Sunday with a brief tweet of disapproval.

“The Academy does not condone violence in any form. Tonight we are thrilled to celebrate the winners of the 94th Academy Awards, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and film lovers around the world.” entity.