The truth behind the party that Cristian Castro threw for his daughter

Cristian Castro has not said anything about it (Photo: File)

A week ago, Cristian Castro was in the public eye after his mother, Verónica Castro, denounced that the singer of Blue organized a birthday party for his daughter Rafaela in Uruguay, but that she did not attend the celebration.

“Cris prepared his celebration for him but he did not arriveI hope they can meet at some point, ”Veronica wrote from her social networks.

And it is that the little girl would be eight years old, so her grandmother added to the message, the image of the alleged invitation to the celebration.

As for the reasons why Rafaela may not have attended, it was said that it could be because the girl is currently living in Colombia with her mom Paola Eraso and the celebration was in Uruguay, a country where the happy rooster He decided to live for a few months while he waits for a house to be delivered where he will live with Rafaela.

Veronica with her granddaughter (Ig: @rafaelacastroficial)

It also began to be said that there was a possibility that said celebration had never been planned, so the program windowing investigated the matter and during his afternoon broadcast last Wednesday he released new information.

The show hosted by Pati Chapoy contacted the Hotel After in Montevideo, Uruguay, where the event was said to have been planned. This in order to find out if the singer actually threw a party for his daughter or not.

In this sense, the hotel administrators delved into the fact that Cristian Castro stayed a few days staying at the place, but it was pointed out that it was withdrawn earlier than planned.

The invitation was announced through the social networks of Verónica Castro (Photo: @vrocastroficial)

No, he is not staying here at the hotel. He stayed only two nights, until the 5th. No, the truth is that we do not have that information (regarding whether he is staying somewhere else or if his house has already been delivered to him), he did leave earlier than agreed, but we do not know where .

Likewise, the hotel confirmed that during the stay of the interpreter of hits such as For loving you like this, raining stars either It’s better that way, Rafaela’s party was going to be held.

“He was only two or three nights. Yes, that event was going to be held here, but it was cancelled, yes it is what came out in the press, the truth is that we do not have details of that. We didn’t see him, he didn’t go in and out of the front door of the hotel,” she said.

Paola Erazo and Cristian Castro are Rafaela’s parents (Photo: File)

It should be remembered that, when Verónica Castro announced what had happened with her granddaughter’s celebration, Internet users were quick to react and several of them took the opportunity to congratulate the little girl on her birthday and point out that conflicts between adults should not interfere in minors.

“How unfair… Many dads live like this, waiting to celebrate birthdays,” “This is what happens with frustrated, resentful and spiteful women, who use their children as currency to get even with their ex. In the end, the children suffer more and the grandparents”, “How sad, no matter what it is, try not to harm the beautiful relationship you have. Grandmother-Granddaughter and Dad-Daughter. Hopefully they can see each other soon, as they say. Rafaela is a girl with good vibes, which spreads throughout the family. Happy birthday Rafaela, daughter of many in Mexico “, were some reactions of Veronica’s followers”, were some of the mentions that appeared on social networks.

