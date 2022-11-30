The truth behind the relationship of Gael García Bernal and Natalie Portman; because they finished?

It was a day like today but in 1978 when one of the great references of cinema at an international level was born, and it is about the Mexican actor, producer and director, Gael Garcia Bernal, and in the middle of his 45th birthday, we remember his scandalous relationship with the actress Natalie Portman.

From a very young age, the star has shown that unparalleled talent runs through her veins, since starting in Mexican soap operas, today she is part of the elite of hollywood, of the size of Salma Hayek and his great friend Diego Luna.

Gael García Bernal and his relationship with Natalie Portman that ended due to the infidelities of the Mexican. Photo: Getty Images

What is a fact is that his fame and talent are due to the fact that he has always been very reserved with his personal life, so he knows very little about the star outside of his professional projects.

However, a couple of years ago, he starred in one of the most notorious courtships in the entire industry alongside the actress Natalie Portman, and despite the fact that they were one of the fashionable couples, their courtship did not last long.

Over the years, different theories have been speculated about their separation, but here we bring you what were the real reasons why the Oscar winner ended with the Mexican winner.

Love story of Gael García Bernal and Natalie Portman

The love of celebrities dates back to 2003 as they met during the award ceremony of the Oscar awards of that year, time in which he began to film “Bad Education” by Pedro Almodóvar and reaped the success that “The Crime of Father Amaro” left him.

While on the other side of the coin, Natalie Portman gained fame for embodying the ‘Princess Amidala’ in the “Star Wars” saga, and without thinking about it, the crush was immediate and a year later they showed off their relationship in Mexico and the United States.

The couple was caught several times together by the paparazzi, so they immediately stole the front pages for their romance, since they formed the perfect combination of youth, talent and beauty.

The heartbreak story of Gael García Bernal and Natalie Portman

Despite the fact that everyone realized that the love between them was going from strength to strength, they were together for only a few years, because an alleged infidelity on the part of the winner of a Golden Globe began to sound in the halls of Hollywood.

Apparently, everything would have been uncovered when the actress who is currently 41 years old traveled to Argentina to visit his partner in surprise mode, but in reality, he would have gone to unmask the Mexican who was apparently unfaithful with another woman.

And it is that the ears of the born Jerusalem received some rumors indicating that the producer had a “suspicious friendship” with an Argentine actress by name: Dolores Fonzi, and according to various media, the winner of a FVenice International Film Festival I was shooting the movie “The Past” and was seen with a woman in some gastronomic places.

According to some reports, the actress discovered them at a romantic dinner in which they discussed in the presence of several people and paparazzi, so their romance ended at that very moment, and it was not until 2009, when the Argentine artist and the 43-year-old film director confirmed their romance and first pregnancy.

Despite the fact that they ended their marriage in 2014, the couple had two children, so the protagonist of ‘The Black Swan’he did not have any approach with the actor of Mexican origin again.

