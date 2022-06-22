The truth behind the romance of Verónica Castro and Adolfo Ángel

The actress and host Veronica Castro 69 years old, she is one of the great Latin artists who achieved international projection since her face knew how to monopolize the Mexican screen for several decades. She has an important artistic career that led her to be highly recognized in the region.

But also Veronica Castro She had several romances throughout her life that also kept her in the media spotlight for a long period of time. One of them was the one she had with ‘El Temerario Mayor’, Adolf Angel, although they never wanted to confirm it publicly.

True Castro. Source: Terra archive

Veronica Castro He met Adolfo Ángel in 1991 when “Los Temerarios” were guests on “La Movida”, one of his most successful shows. From the environment of the actress they assure that the crush at that time was immediate. In addition, she asked the singer to help her compose an album and they began to spend a lot of time together.

Adolf Angel. Source: instagram @adolfoangelofficial

One year later in 1992 Adolf Angel visited Verónica Castro’s program again, which had changed its name and was called “Y Vero América ¡Va!” and congratulated her on the gold record they had composed together called “Romantica y Calculadora” while emphasizing that they were just friends thus hiding the connection between them.

Finally, Veronica Castro He interviewed ‘Los Temerarios’ on another occasion and it was Adolfo Ángel who told him live that he had a surprise. She then approached and sang in her ear the song “The woman I dreamed of”, which she had specially composed for her. She was speechless and blushed and sent the cut but the sexual tension in the studio was evident.