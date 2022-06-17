Entertainment

The truth behind the song ‘Don’t love me’ by Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 35 1 minute read

Singer Jennifer Lopez The 52-year-old enjoys a great present with her boyfriend Ben Affleck and they will soon walk down the aisle at a dream wedding. But there are several couples that the Diva from the Bronx had before meeting her love again in a second chance 20 years after the first crush.

One of the most resonant marriages was the one he had with the singer Mark Anthony with whom she also gave birth to her two twin children Emme and Max. Jennifer López spent 10 years with the interpreter of ‘La gozadera’ and among other things together they performed a classic of music, the song ‘No me ames’.

Source link

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 35 1 minute read

Related Articles

Doña JLo reveals that her mother used to ‘beat’ her when she was a child | Beetroot

4 mins ago

Emma Watson’s physical change from Harry Potter to 2022

6 mins ago

Kim Kardashian Didn’t Damage Marilyn Monroe’s Dress at the Met Gala

15 mins ago

Series to marathon today available on Disney + Spain

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button