The truth behind the song ‘Don’t love me’ by Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez

Singer Jennifer Lopez The 52-year-old enjoys a great present with her boyfriend Ben Affleck and they will soon walk down the aisle at a dream wedding. But there are several couples that the Diva from the Bronx had before meeting her love again in a second chance 20 years after the first crush.

One of the most resonant marriages was the one he had with the singer Mark Anthony with whom she also gave birth to her two twin children Emme and Max. Jennifer López spent 10 years with the interpreter of ‘La gozadera’ and among other things together they performed a classic of music, the song ‘No me ames’.

When Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony they recorded ‘No me ames’ they were just friends and he visited her studio when she was working on the On the six album. Soon it would become a quintessential romantic song. The lyrics of this theme that was located on the podium of the most listened to has a particular history.

‘love me not’ by JLo and Marc Anthony is a homonymous translation of an Italian hit released in 1992, which tells the story of a man who suffers from an incurable disease and decides to break up with his partner to save him future suffering. “Because you can’t, we are a mirror and you would be what I reflect on myself” says a part of the lyrics written by the Spaniard Ignacio Ballesteros.

JLo and Marc Anthony. Source: Terra archive

In each of the presentations they made Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony singing ‘Don’t love me’ as a duet, they received all the applause. The truth is that since they separated in 2011 and currently maintain a cordial relationship due to their two children in common.