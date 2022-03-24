The truth behind the transfer of Ronaldo Cisneros to Atlanta United

At the beginning of this week it was official the departure of Ronaldo Cisneros to Atlanta United of the MLS adding one more footballer to United States football in view of the few opportunities he received under Marcelo Leaño at Chivas de Guadalajara, but it was not by chance that the team led by Gonzalo Pineda turned their eyes towards the young attacker.

A few weeks ago Atlanta was in Guadalajara as part of its Preseason and to the fortune of Cisneros, had an outstanding performance in a friendly match they held with the Sacred Flock, which did not go unnoticed by the Mexican helmsman, For this reason, he sent some viewers to follow him closely and they were convinced that it was what they needed. for this start of the MLS that lives its first days of the campaign.

This was announced by the journalist David Medrano in his column for the newspaper Récord, where explained how it was that the 25-year-old soccer player, from Torreón, Coahuila ended up filling the eye of the board of directors of the American team that he saw in the footballer emerged from the Santos Laguna youth academy a good opportunity to shore up the offensive zone.

“Atlanta United held a friendly match against Chivas substitutes and in that duel Gonzo Pineda, coach of the American team, really liked the performance of the Atletico center forward, Ronaldo Cisneros, who was the figure in that match and scored the first goal. The Atlanta leadership managed to get Chivas to lend Cisneros for four months with the option of extending it until the end of the year if the striker convinces them.” it was part of what the communicator wrote.

The numbers of Ronaldo Cisneros with Chivas

Cisneros has been a Mexican international in youth categories, but he only collected 20 minutes with the first team of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara between the Apertura 2021 and this Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX. In the current semester, he had just five minutes of action in two presentations: the 3-0 victory over Mazatlán FC, on January 10 and a month later, he appeared in added time of the 1-3 away win at Juárez. The forward scored a goal in five games with Chivas Tapatío in the Liga de Expansión MX, with 374 minutes on the pitch, after the inactivity he had with the first team.

