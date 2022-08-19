The Truth Commission in Mexico concludes that the disappearance of the 43 students from Ayotzinapa “was a State crime”

Drafting

image source, Getty Images Caption, The conclusions of the report were presented by Alejandro Encinas, Undersecretary for Human Rights.

The Truth Commission of the Ayotzinapa case (CVAJ) in Mexico concluded this Thursday that the disappearance of the 43 students in 2014 “constituted a State crime” and that there is no indication that the victims are alive.

These preliminary conclusions were presented by Alejandro Encinas, Undersecretary for Human Rights of the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).

The report established that “criminal members of the Guerreros Unidos group and agents from various institutions of the Mexican State participated in the crime.”

The report is based on more than 41,000 documents that include transcripts of phone calls, text messages, reports and dozens of videos of torture of detainees in the case.

The students disappeared on the night of September 26, 2014 in Iguala, in Guerrero, in the south of the country.

The circumstances that have surrounded the case since then, amid accusations of corruption and impunity, links to drug trafficking and different versions of what happened, have made it a one of the biggest human rights scandals in the recent history of Mexico.

Reversal of “historical truth”

After the disappearance of the students, an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) established an official version called “historical truth.”

Said version said that the municipal police of Iguala handed over the students to the Guerreros Unidos drug trafficking group, who mistook the young men for hit men from a rival gang, the Rojos.

According to the PGR, the students were killed and their bodies cremated in the municipal dump of Cocula, also in Guerrero.

image source, AFP Caption, Tomás Zerón was the head of investigation of the version established as “historical truth” that was first canceled and now reversed with the new report. Zerón is outside of Mexico.

Relatives of the victims distrusted this version and organizations such as Amnesty International estimated that the PGR had not “adequately attended to the line of investigation”, demonstrating the existence of “a huge network of complicity involving authorities at all levels of the State Mexican”.

From the beginning of his term in 2018, AMLO promised to “find the truth about the disappearance of the students” and a few days later announced the creation of the Truth Commission.

In July 2020, the “historical truth” was canceled and the Attorney General of the Republic, Alejandro Gertz Manero, requested the capture of 46 former officials. Among them, the head of the investigation of the PGR Tomás Zerón, who is outside the country.

“The creation of ‘historical truth’ was an organized action of the apparatus of power, from the highest level of the government, which concealed the truth of the events, altered the crime scenes, concealed the links between the authorities and the criminal group and the participation of state agents, security forces and those responsible for law enforcement in the disappearance of the students,” says the recent CVAJ report.

Only the remains of three students of the 43 missing have been identified to date. The Truth Commission urges to continue the search and identification of remains.

What other conclusions did the report draw?

Twenty-six key people linked to the case have died. by execution, accident or natural death throughout the investigation, Encinas lamented during the presentation of the report.

In addition to concluding that the disappearance of the students constituted “a state crime,” the report also notes that:

Federal and state authorities of the highest level were omitted and negligent existing elements of presumption regarding altering facts and circumstances to establish a conclusion unrelated to the truth of the facts

existing elements of presumption regarding altering facts and circumstances to establish a conclusion unrelated to the truth of the facts At all times, the federal, state and municipal authorities were aware of the mobilization of the students from their departure from the Escuela Normal Isidro Burgos until their disappearance, and their actions, omissions and participation allowed the disappearance and execution of the students, as well as the murder of six other people

The criminal group acted with a large number of hitmen and hawks, from a central command and at least three cells of hawks and hitmen, with the support of different municipal police and state agents

There are sufficient indications for the FGR (Attorney General of the Republic) to initiate or continue the investigations for the demarcation of responsibilities against members of Guerreros Unidos, municipal officials and federal officials

There is no indication that the students are alive. On the contrary, all the testimonies and evidence prove that they were cunningly killed and disappeared.

Encinas clarified that former president Peña Nieto is not inthree individuals for such a “disclaimer”.

The night of the disappearance

The 43 disappeared were part of a larger group of young people between the ages of 17 and 25 who were studying at the Ayotzinapa Rural Normal School.

On September 26, 2014, dozens of comrades had gone to the nearby city of Iguala to later participate in a demonstration. On their way back at the end of the day, they were confronted in Iguala by municipal police, who opened fire in a coordinated attack on several of the five buses they were traveling on.

Two students were killed in the shooting and a third appeared at the scene the next day with signs of torture.

Police arrested dozens of students that night and some were later released. However, nothing more was heard from a group of 43 young people.

Since then, his whereabouts have become one of the most recent scandals in Mexico’s violent history, with multiple versions of what happened and national and international outrage at accusations of impunity and corruption.