The Truth Commission in Mexico concludes that the disappearance of the 43 students from Ayotzinapa “was a State crime”

Alejandro Encinas, Undersecretary for Human Rights, during the presentation of the report of the Ayotzinapa Truth Commission.

The conclusions of the report were presented by Alejandro Encinas, Undersecretary for Human Rights.

The Truth Commission of the Ayotzinapa case (CVAJ) in Mexico concluded this Thursday that the disappearance of the 43 students in 2014 “constituted a State crime” and that there is no indication that the victims are alive.

These preliminary conclusions were presented by Alejandro Encinas, Undersecretary for Human Rights of the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).

The report established that “criminal members of the Guerreros Unidos group and agents from various institutions of the Mexican State participated in the crime.”

The report is based on more than 41,000 documents that include transcripts of phone calls, text messages, reports and dozens of videos of torture of detainees in the case.

