the truth in 17 days

[…] Ready to go, on January 6th, we start again at Allianz Stadium with the Naples (8.45 pm). Immediately after transfer to Rome to challenge José’s Giallorossi Mourinho . No time to recover and here is the chance to get your hands on a trophy: on Wednesday 12 January, in fact, the Bianconeri winners of the last edition of the Italian Cup will descend on the pitch against Inter reigning Italian champion for National Super Cup . The venue of the competition will be San Siro. By now the Milan office has been made official after a long push and pull that also contemplated the option of playing in Saudi Arabia. Kick-off at 8.45pm.

The dangers and pitfalls

To follow – January 15 at 8.45 pm – the only match in theory a bit softer than the next championship window: Udinese, in Turin. Be careful, however, because Juventus did not go beyond the draw with the Friulians in the first leg. Daring game drenched with regret for Allegri’s men: from 2-0 to 2-2. Another draw immediately and to be avenged: the one against Milan (Morata to sign after 4 minutes, then the rerun of Rebic). The return will be played on 23 January: second time at San Siro in 12 days. At this point, yes, it will be possible to have a more defined idea of ​​what Juventus’ ambitions for the championship may be: in the first leg in these four championship matches Chiellini & C. they put together just 5 points. Now it would be good and right to do better. And also for the Italian Cup there will be a way to understand if the adventure can continue given that, before Milan-Juventus, the eighth match against Sampdoria is on the agenda (Tuesday 18, at 21).

