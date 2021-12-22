the truth in 17 days
[…] Ready to go, on January 6th, we start again atAllianz Stadium with the Naples (8.45 pm). Immediately after transfer to Rome to challenge José’s Giallorossi Mourinho. No time to recover and here is the chance to get your hands on a trophy: on Wednesday 12 January, in fact, the Bianconeri winners of the last edition of the Italian Cup will descend on the pitch against Inter reigning Italian champion for National Super Cup. The venue of the competition will be San Siro. By now the Milan office has been made official after a long push and pull that also contemplated the option of playing in Saudi Arabia. Kick-off at 8.45pm.
The dangers and pitfalls
To follow – January 15 at 8.45 pm – the only match in theory a bit softer than the next championship window: Udinese, in Turin. Be careful, however, because Juventus did not go beyond the draw with the Friulians in the first leg. Daring game drenched with regret for Allegri’s men: from 2-0 to 2-2. Another draw immediately and to be avenged: the one against Milan (Morata to sign after 4 minutes, then the rerun of Rebic). The return will be played on 23 January: second time at San Siro in 12 days. At this point, yes, it will be possible to have a more defined idea of what Juventus’ ambitions for the championship may be: in the first leg in these four championship matches Chiellini & C. they put together just 5 points. Now it would be good and right to do better. And also for the Italian Cup there will be a way to understand if the adventure can continue given that, before Milan-Juventus, the eighth match against Sampdoria is on the agenda (Tuesday 18, at 21).
