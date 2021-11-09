The truth of Britney Spears: why she strips on social media

Determined to regain her freedom, Britney Spears explains with a long message the reason behind the choice to show her body on social media

The news that Jamie Spears, father of the pop star Britney Spears, agreed to renounce the role of guardian after the accusations received by her daughter it was released only a few days ago. The artist’s struggle to regain her freedom continues and although her father has not communicated the timing of his retirement, this could be an important step in the singer’s life. Waiting for news Britney continues to share shots and thoughts on her Instagram profile, followed by more than 30 million of people. With the last post he wanted to clarify the reasons behind his choice to often show himself without clothes.

“I wanted to see myself in a lighter way, like when I was born”: the pop star’s confession

The contents posted by Britney Spears on Instagram are quite varied, it is possible to find quotes on the meaning of life interspersed with some ballets of the singer, as well as memes spread on the web or shots that portray her almost completely without clothes. In particular in recent weeks the singer has wanted to share photos in which shows herself topless, covered only by his hands.

In the past few hours Britney has written a long message in which she tells the reason behind the choice to show themselves this way. “I bet you are wondering why I came to expose my body just NOW, well it’s because I came into the world like this, naked, and I feel like the weight of the world is all on my shoulders“, explains. “I wanted to see myself in one lighter way, naked, like when I was born […] demonstrating that pain, tears and heavy burdens do not represent me. It’s not me”.

The artist continues showing a newfound confidence: “I am a woman, a beautiful and sensitive woman, and I need to look into my purest form“. He reassures that he doesn’t want to post this type of content forever, stating that it would be rather boring. “But it sure helps when the need to feel enlightened arises“, points out.

With great irony, the pop star then plays down her situation, telling how the comments “Free Britney”After the first shot without a shirt they made her smile.