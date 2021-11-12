the truth of the manager Emilio Alzamora

Emilio Alzamora speaks for the first time since Marc Marquez’s injury in training. The recovery times of the MotoGP champion remain uncertain.

Although Valentino Rossi attracted the spotlight of the MotoGP in Valencia, the health of Marc Marquez remains on the bench. After an initial rather “conservative” statement, Honda admitted that the crash was serious with a consequent case of diplopia. The Cervera phenomenon is at home, at rest, waiting for fate to choose the best path to take.

The doctors have recommended a conservative therapy: a lot of patience must be added to the intake of cortisone. The visual disturbance, which appears to be limited only to the downward view, could self-relieve. If it doesn’t resolve by January, surgery could be done. His manager Emilio Alzamora speaks for the first time about the accident that took place in training in the hills of Rufea. “It is logically a bad time for Marc Marquez. There are always difficult moments in a driver’s career, but life comes as it comes. The important thing is that he is calm with himself, it was bad luck“.

A long winter for Marc

Marc Marquez fell on the right side, that of the already injured arm. He also dusted off an old eye problem that he already suffered ten years ago, after the accident in the MotoGP free practice in Sepang. So it was decided to wait until mid-January before entering the operating room. “It hit the same nerve, a difficult thing but it happens. The important thing is to be positive and in good hands. Hard to find competent doctors, but we found a doctor (Dr. Sanchez Dalmau) che gives us confidence. He already has experience, we know the timing, it is a pity not to participate in the Jerez test, but at this moment his recovery is more important“.

For Emilio Alzamora the priority is the champion’s health, not so much the recovery time. “Hurry is not needed, the times will be the necessary ones, the doctors are professionals and we trust him … We do not exclude that he is on the grid in Qatar in 2022. But my thought is that he is fine and returns to have fun. Mental strength is important, he is very positive and this helps him a lot. We all have to be close to him, cheer him up and spend this winter“.

Photo: Getty Images



