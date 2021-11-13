the truth of the Manchester City star

ROME – Kevin De Bruyne it is certainly one of the greats regrets Chelsea, probably on a par with Salah, left to go to Roma and then sold to Liverpool. The German midfielder not with the blues has only played three games, only to be sold outright Wolfsburg for a season that consecrated and prepared him for the great adventure at Manchester City. De Bruyne is back on his own little adventure at Chelsea and the little feeling with José Mourinho. “Chelsea wanted to keep me and give me a chance, but in reality I initially wanted to go to Borussia Dortmund (a deal that did not materialize, ed),” he told Het Nieuwsblad. Two games played at the beginning of the season, then three consecutive benches: “Initially I had good sensations, but then it became dramatic. I hadn’t played for a month and then I was thrown on the field away against Swindom in a cup match. Against a second league team. After that game, it’s over. “.