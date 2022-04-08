the truth of the vegan diet

When it comes to nutrition, we have many options at hand for all tastes. According to the type of food you eat, in biology there is a classification of living beings: carnivores, herbivores and omnivores. Scientists say that human beings are the species that most represents the latter category, because we consume both meat and plants.

But when we talk about people, this classification that we learn in school becomes a little more complex. There is a large population in the world that considers itself vegetarian. That is, it does not consume animals. According to the statistical firm Statistical, 33% of the entire population in India, is vegetarian; in the United Kingdom it is 25% and in the United States, 5% stopped consuming animals. But there are also vegans.

What does it mean to be vegan?

A vegan person, apart from being a vegetarian, do not consume products derived from animals, such as milk, eggs and even honey, produced by bees. These people represent 8% of the planet’s population, more than 600 million, according to a report by the United Nations Organization (UN) in 2019. However, there has been a belief that this type of diet is ‘incomplete’ and that the body needs animal protein to function properly. It is true?

In the first place, we must review what are the essential components that we human beings must consume. Eder Abbott, nutritionist and dietitian, told Fuchsia that: “Under normal conditions, a person needs an adequate balance of macronutrients and micronutrients. Macronutrients are those that the body needs in greater quantity, which are: carbohydrates (wrongly called flour), proteins and lipids (fats). Micronutrients are those that the body needs in smaller amounts, such as vitamins and minerals.

When we think of strength, we think of meat, of animal protein. However, one of the characters in the story who needed strength the most to survive, surprisingly enough, was a vegetarian. According to a study published by the BBC, the gladiatorial diet was based on grains and plants.

To reinforce this idea, Dr. Abbott answers one of the most important questions in this matter: Is animal protein necessary? The expert comments that: ”No, according to recent studies, it is possible to have an adequate nutritional status with only plant-based proteins.”. Celebrities like Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Joaquin Phoenix consider themselves vegan.

When veganism doesn’t turn out the way we hope

So if you can be vegan without a problem, why have there been problems? Juan Miguel Triviño has been vegan for five years. He says his skin is looking better since he stopped eating all animal-related foods, but his 34-year-old heart is slightly damaged.

Juan Miguel, at first, decided on his own, without a guide, what his daily diet was going to be. The important thing is not that you are vegan, vegetarian or carnivorous, but that the three meals of the day are well balanced. And for this you need an expert.

“I have known about cardiovascular problems due to the use of poor quality fats or the type of fats used. There may also be malnutrition problems if the diet is poorly designed, but this can happen with any dietary model, although the literature says that the main nutritional deficiencies in vegans can be megaloblastic anemia, iron and calcium deficiency. From my experience, what I have seen most in consultation is the development of poor eating habits, but this is due to lack of advice”, explains Dr. Abbott.

This is why the biggest challenge of the vegan diet is its preparation: “The disadvantage of a vegan diet is that requires more complexity in its planning, due to the fact that vegetarian options continue to be smaller on the market and not everyone knows exactly what to eat”, comments the dietician. But this is solved with the search for a professional.

You can take advantage of the diet without ‘animals’

Can you have a vegan diet for life without complications? Apparently yes. “I say apparently because there are still more studies on the effect of vegan diets for very long periods of time, but so far the scientific evidence indicates that yes, a healthy life is possible in veganism”, emphasizes Dr. Abbott.

Being vegan, beyond health, entails an environmental advantage. Plant-based eating is friendlier to the environment, according to Joseph Poore, a researcher at the University of Oxford. His explanation is that the animal feed industry creates a lot of greenhouse gas emissions, more than cars, buses and planes put together.

In the body, the effects of the vegan diet are more than one. Studies cited by Forbes Mexico establish that this type of diet helps with intestinal transit due to its high fiber content, lowers cholesterol and the risk of diabetes or cancer.