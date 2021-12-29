the truths the newspapers don’t tell

In a normal country – beware, not civil or serious, just normal – for an idiotic and disrespectful joke like the one the other day (The Italians have queued for Black Friday, they can also queue for tampons), General Figliuolo would be immediately relieved of his post and accompanied to the door. And not because of the political controversies triggered by that bad taste boutade, but by the Prime Minister himself. Motu proprio. Here, however, the silent construction of equestrian statues depicting him continues, destined to replace those of Giuseppe Garibaldi in the Italian squares, once the epidemic is over.

The problem with Italy is this: it boasts courage, the daring of its past heroes uncomfortable, but, basically, it just wants someone to tell her I’ll handle that, I save you. The price? It doesn’t matter, just take the skin home. Call it survival instinct, if you like. But don’t be brave, please. And here is that General Figliuolo immediately becomes the sanitary version of Napoleon, the Rommel of the syringe, the Von Clausewitz of the vaccination hub: gentlemen, organizing tents or setting up immunization centers in existing locations does not require the military and strategic genius of Sun Tzu , I guarantee it. They did it everywhere.

Will you say, always better than those who were there before? Thank you, they were too busy with the other noble Italic art of making money on emergencies. I would say that as a term of comparison it should arouse shame only in the act of being disturbed. In the meantime, the rules just passed with the Holidays decree they are already waste paper. Today that symposium of asymptomatic Nobel CTS Nobels will meet and will have to deliver its sentence on the length of quarantines. But that’s not enough. To understand that the mask is the first and most effective barrier to the contagion and spread of the virus it took them just a couple of years, the time elapsed between the acknowledgment of the chaos and the decision to impose FFP2 on public transport, given the collective abuse of useless pieces of cloth, often used as a scarf or leaving the nose out. Leaking. You say, are they expensive compared to surgical ones? Don’t tell me, since I’ve only used those since the start of the pandemic, I’ve never taken them off even during periods of free all (not even outdoors) and I assure you that I do not enjoy a fairytale salary. On the contrary. But in a country where they tell you not to bother and to stand in line as quiet as you have been outside of Zara or Euronics, do you think that reducing the price of truly life-saving devices can be seen as a priority?

Never be it, we throw the billions into SuperBonus. The same ones that create abuses, scams and distortions as admitted by Mario Draghi himself, but guarantee an extraordinary doping on the GDP that allows you to receive the prestigious award ofEconomist and it does so much good to the ego of the minister Brunetta. On the other hand, the spread flies. As soon as the ECB closed the Lo Turco print shop for a skimpy week’s holiday, boom. And to make up for it, in the absence of Bank of Italy, commercial banks were obviously called in, those that do not grant loans even with a Eurosystem drowning in liquidity, unless a kidney is presented as a guarantee. But that in deference to the doom loop with the Treasury they are happy to buy BTPs, in order to avoid a spike in the differential that creates suspicion. Except, then, to unload them in a hurry on the morning of January 3, when the Frankfurt printing house will reopen.

But how: 6% of GDP, all the PNRR plans completed on time, 209 billion of Recovery Funds available, yet the ECB cannot even go on vacation for a week? Reality is bad. The same as letting everything pass in silence in this country. For example, a maneuver voted blindly and at night, on the thread of the provisional exercise. As has happened to all other governments of the last 20 years: i Bestin fact, they are like the worst. Or the new cash ceiling: from 1 January, a maximum of 1,000 euros. And be careful, talk to someone who only pays for bread and cigarettes in cash. For everything else, credit card or debit card. I’m the most traceable man in the world. And that’s fine with me, having nothing to hide from the tax authorities. What worries me is the deathly silence of politics, the same one that on this issue no later than a year ago – despite the pandemic – would have run to hoard up sandbags to build barricades. Today, all shut up. Mario Draghi decided it, so it is law. And the free press applauds. And not just metaphorically.

Do you know where the reality is? Here, in this image. And in the title between the desperate and the resigned made by MilanFinance in its edition yesterday: New debt rules. That is, the crazy proposal that would act as a concrete turning point at the end of the Pepp next March 31 and that would be at the basis of the letter from Mario Draghi and Emmanuel Macron published on Financial Times. A sort of exchange between sovereign debt in the ECB’s portfolio with Eurobonds issued by the EU, a perennial and mutualized reinvestment. Basically, debt monetization and deficit sharing.

If Germany accepts, the eurozone will implode by 2025. And not due to sovereign revolts, because Target2 will force the Bundesbank to pull the plug, before having to pledge the repatriated gold to guarantee Italy and Spain to continue to borrow happily. Gentlemen, that image speaks clearly: Rome and Madrid, in spite of the foreign attractiveness that the new government had to guarantee, see their respective national central banks as lenders of UNIQUE instance. Even domestic commercial banks have said Hello, happy to unload that high-potential burden on an omnivorous ECB. At least, as long as Pepp’s free ride lasts. Translated, if the Eurotower does not turn into a Fed and the Qe logic underlying the App does not become permanent, our spread and that of the Bonos are destined to explode. From here to months, not years. At that point, goodbye to magic touch by Mario Draghi, 6% of Minister Brunetta and all the rest of the triumphalist paraphernalia put in place so far.

I don’t know if you have noticed, but, despite the jumble of genius we can rely on in the Council of Ministers, we are still at the point of having the tourism sector forced to beat cash with refreshments. They didn’t have to save Christmas? Wasn’t the vaccine supposed to make us all immune? And be careful, because the risk that soon someone will blow the bank through a court sentence is increasing, especially in view of a possible move of Mr. Whatever it takes and the consequent political Vietnam to avoid the vote (which would see the Brothers of Italy at 40%, ahead of this step). When you show your green pass on your mobile phone to the control machine, a message appears under the green image: immune status. It’s not true. It should be, limited risk status of intensive care. This is the crux, dear readers: virologists, politicians, generals and so on, they know very well that there is only one thing behind the current disaster but they cannot admit it. That is, deluding people that the vaccine immunized, then allowing the first dose to follow free all total: via masks, distance, hand hygiene. All at the stadium, attached like mussels and intent on screaming and hugging, in a sort of virus Sabbath. In fact, there is the vaccine. That avoids intensive care and the cemetery but not the contagion, the symptoms, the sickness, the quarantine. Not surprisingly, the CTS now has to redesign the whole protocol. Otherwise, by the Befana the country will be in implicit lockdown.

Why not tell yourself these things, why necessarily need heroes to save us when the facts are – from an economic point of view – made worse than 2020? The energy crisis is killing factories, tourism is on its knees, entertainment and catering as well, the culture of the barrel of gas: despite three doses of vaccine and the oral pill on the way. You know why we don’t tell each other clearly, why the authoritative media don’t? Because everything revolves around the Sun of that graph. Indeed, to the blue lines that see our and Spanish debt stocks attached to the life-saving machine of central bank purchases under the ECB mandate: once that plug is pulled, everything returns to dramatic reality. They are just kicking the jar, inventing exotic formulas for the continuation of that addiction that no German, Dutch or Austrian will ever accept, since they are essentially based on the mutualisation of the debts of others. To father dead.

Then, if you want, you can continue to venerate General Figliuolo, to consider Draghi the savior of the Fatherland and to get vaccinated every two weeks. The reality, however, is all and alone in that graph. In that blue line that goes towards the sky. In the necessary acknowledgment of the fact that, already today, we are fully commissioned by Europe. Other than Mes. And, by the way, the 10-year Bonos spread on the Bund is almost half of ours. You do.

