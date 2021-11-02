the tsar, just for you … – Libero Quotidiano





It is not present at the Cop 26, but also Vladimir Putin “has a soft spot for Greta Thunberg“. The paper he jokes about it, but up to a certain point. Although far from Glasgow, the president wanted to participate via video message. An absence linked to two factors: the Tsar “has hardly left Russia since it broke out the pandemic and then he finds himself less and less at ease in multilateral fora “.



Already a few days ago, al G20 Romano, always in remote connection Putin had underlined the giant steps of Russia in the cutting of greenhouse gas emissions, a truth disputed by many scientists but which nevertheless confirms a political fact: Vladimir “has changed his attitude about climate. Until 2019 he was among those who denied the existence of climate change, now everything has changed, he has tinged his expectations green and has begun to set his first objectives: the carbon neutrality by 2060“.









More than ambitious project, given that at the moment Russia is the fourth greenhouse gas producing country “and the transition will therefore be complex and painful”. The game is not only “ethical”, but very political and obviously economic. The paper he speaks of the “pressure that comes from men very close to him. Herman Gref, head of Sberbank, And Anatoli Chubais, head of the company that produces nanotechnologies Rusnano, they are advocates of a rapid ecological transition because they fear that Russia’s dependence on fossil fuels will soon make its economy vulnerable and increasingly weak on global energy markets. ”Greta and her accusations of politicians'” bla-bla-bla “, in short, they would have little to do with it.





There carbon tax ventilated byEuropean Union literally terrified the giants Gazprom And Nornickel, as well as the government intent on diversifying energy sources, given that Moscow is currently dependent on Petroleum And gas, which cover 60% of exports and 15% of GDP. Renewables are therefore the new frontier, with Putin pushing a lot on solar energy, through the Hevel company. Then there is the fear ofenvironmental impact of climate change: “This summer the Siberia was plagued by fires and the melting of the permafrost“, with the relative risk of methane leakage and tightness of infrastructures in the Arctic.



